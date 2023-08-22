Rhea Ripley's real-life best friend to take her title? 4 possible finishes for her match at WWE Payback against Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Payback is set to air on September 2, 2023. The event will be live at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. So far, three big-time bouts have been confirmed for the show, although other matches have also been build-up in recent weeks.

The main event will seemingly be a clash between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship. Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will go at it inside a cage. Lastly, Raquel Rodriguez will challenge for the Women's World Title.

Rhea Ripley is the reigning champion and has been a dominant force since winning the belt at WrestleMania. She has defeated the likes of Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell. At Payback, she hopes to do the same to Big Mama Cool.

With the match officially confirmed for Pittsburgh, fans are already buzzing about how it may go. This article will look at a handful of different finishes that may go down at Payback. This includes a potential title change. What might happen in Steel City?

#4. Rhea Ripley could continue her path of dominance and win cleanly

Expand Tweet

As noted, Rhea Ripley has dominated the women's division. Her true show of dominance began at the 2023 Royal Rumble, where she outlasted 29 other women to win the match. She beat Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania.

In the months since, she has successfully defended her title against Zelina Vega and Natalya. She has also defeated the likes of NXT's Lyra Valkyria. Rhea defeated Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae in back-to-back weeks on WWE RAW.

Raquel Rodriguez is a tough competitor but may not stand a chance against Ripley. The Eradicator will target Raquel's leg, and if there's an ounce of vulnerability, Rhea will make Rodriguez suffer. Ultimately, Ripley may soundly defeat her opponent with her submission hold or even The Riptide.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez could dethrone the champion and win by pinfall

Raquel Rodriguez

While Rhea Ripley's path of destruction in WWE cannot be denied, it would be unwise for fans to discount Raquel Rodriguez ahead of their match at Payback. Even beyond her impressive size and power, she has an incredibly impressive resume.

Even before joining WWE's main roster, Raquel won multiple titles. She held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Dakota Kai. She then later won the NXT Women's Championship. Meanwhile, she's captured the Women's Tag Team Titles on the main roster with both Liv Morgan and Aliyah.

Given her history of winning gold, there's a strong chance to capture her first main roster singles title at Payback. Even somebody as incredibly talented, powerful, and endurable as Rhea Ripley will be unable to withstand the Tejana Bomb.

#2. Dominik Mysterio may help Rhea retain the WWE Women's World Championship

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is a member of The Judgment Day faction. The stable formed in 2023 with Edge as the leader, but things changed once Finn Balor joined the group. The Prince, Rhea, and Damian Priest immediately cast Edge out of the stable violently.

The faction recruited Dominik Mysterio, the reigning WWE NXT North American Champion. He's also dating Rhea Ripley. As a result, they both are frequently ringside for each other's matches. Rhea often helps Dominik win his matches. Meanwhile, Mysterio is rarely needed to support the dominant Ripley stand tall.

That might change at WWE Payback, however. Rhea is the underdog, at least in terms of size. Dirty Dom may pay Mami back for all the past assistance by helping distract Raquel long enough for Rhea to do something underhanded. This will then allow Ripley to pick up a quick win and retain her gold.

#1. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell could help Raquel win

Expand Tweet

Raquel Rodriguez is one of WWE's most likable superstars. If anybody doubts that, look at how many friends she has made in the locker room over the past year. She was tight with tag team champions Liv Morgan and Aliyah at various points. Raquel and Shotzi bonded too.

Raquel has recently become good friends with Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. The trio all have had it with Rhea Ripley's dominance over the WWE RAW roster, and all are seemingly hoping to break out and become top stars.

There's a chance that Candice and Indi may play a pivotal role in the bout at Payback. If Dirty Dom tries to cheat, the pair may show up and turn the tides, thus helping Raquel pick up the win. Given Rhea's vicious attacks on all three women, the trio standing together to cost her the win could be fun.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot