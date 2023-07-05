Rhea Ripley's title reign to be in serious jeopardy at SummerSlam 2023? Possible next booking step for The Eradicator

Since becoming the champion at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley seems to have become one of the most dominant forces in WWE. Currently reigning as the Women's World Champion on Monday Night RAW, Ripley seems short of competition when defending her title.

This week on RAW, The Eradicator successfully defended her belt against Natalya. However, many have been wondering what's next for the Aussie since then. While she has been with Dominik Mysterio, there is a possibility that Ripley could defend her title at SummerSlam in a triple-threat setting.

On RAW, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are involved in a feud that will potentially see them compete to become the No. 1 contender for Ripley's title. If this potential match between Lynch and Stratus ends in disqualification, it could lead to a triple-threat match for the title at SummerSlam.

Regarding singles competition, Rhea Ripley has been one of the most dominant forces in recent times. However, simultaneously defending her title against two women will be challenging. If this bout occurs at SummerSlam, seeing how Ripley deals with the pressure will be gripping.

Rhea Ripley was bleeding from her mouth this week on RAW

Despite making a successful title defense this week on RAW, Rhea Ripley was the victim of a slight injury as she was busted open. During her match against Natalya, the Aussie was bleeding from her mouth, and later on social media, she explained the reason behind it.

On Twitter, Ripley wrote that her smiley piercing was knocked off during her bout against Natalya. This is what led to the bleeding from her mouth.

"RIP figuratively and literally to my smiley piercing… You had a good run. 🩸," Ripley wrote.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE RIP figuratively and literally to my smiley piercing… You had a good run. 🩸 RIP figuratively and literally to my smiley piercing… You had a good run. 🩸

Despite registering a comfortable win against Natalya, Rhea Ripley wasn't satisfied. She continued beating Natalya after the match. However, RAW Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's interference saved Nattie's day.

Natalya seems to be in high spirits despite losing to Rhea Ripley

Monday Night RAW Superstar Natalya has been associated with the WWE for the last 15 years. During this time, the Canadian has been part of some of the most iconic moments in the company. Naturally, Nattie is now a veteran and knows how to deal with losses.

This is why she warned the entire locker room on RAW, despite losing to Rhea Ripley. In a post on Twitter, the 41-year-old mentioned she was forged in The Dungeon and could take on anyone to their limit on any night.

She wrote:

"Sometimes people forget until I get the chance to remind them. I was made in The Dungeon. I can take anyone to their limit on any night because that's what top-level competitors do. Now line up the rest and let me loose on them too."

Nattie @NatbyNature Sometimes people forget, until I get the chance to remind them. I was made in The Dungeon. I can take anyone to their limit on any night, because that’s what top level competitors do. Now line up the rest and let me loose on them too. Sometimes people forget, until I get the chance to remind them. I was made in The Dungeon. I can take anyone to their limit on any night, because that’s what top level competitors do. Now line up the rest and let me loose on them too. https://t.co/ko3if7lkkM

It is good to see a veteran like Natalya deliver such a message. Not only does this help her morale, but it will also help motivate many of her fans. Regardless of whom she feuds with next, watching Natalya compete on RAW will be a treat.

Poll : 0 votes