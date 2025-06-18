Rhea Ripley to seek help from long-term rival and bring her over to WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

The June 9 episode of WWE RAW featured Rhea Ripley in a Fatal Four-Way bout against Kairi Sane, Liv Morgan, and Roxanne Perez in the first round of The Queen of the Ring Tournament. However, interference by Raquel Rodriguez ruined the night for Mami, enabling Perez to capitalize and secure victory in the end.

Having said this, Ripley was able to return the favor on this week's WWE RAW. She attacked Rodriguez during the QOTR bout, helping a returning Asuka to bag a spot in the tournament's semi-finals. This might intensify the feud between the duo, opening the doors to a blockbuster storyline. Liv Morgan may be off WWE TV for a while in light of her injury, but Mami might want to take a shot at the Women's Tag Team Title when she returns. For that, she will need help.

There is a possibility the 28-year-old might seek help from her long-term rival, Charlotte Flair. The 14-time WWE Women's Champion might be without direction at the moment after failing to qualify for the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and the QOTR semi-finals.

Despite The Queen being part of the SmackDown roster, WWE might bring her in to team up with Ripley on RAW. Mami's feud with Raquel could set up a storyline, ending in a Women's Tag Team match against the current champions once Morgan returns.

However, the angle proposed above is hypothetical, and fans will have to tune in to see how WWE books Ripley going forward.

Charlotte Flair to cost Alexa Bliss in the semi-finals of WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament?

Charlotte Flair failed to punch her ticket to the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament on the last episode of SmackDown. The show saw Alexa Bliss secure the win in an intense match against Charlotte, Candice LeRae, and Alba Fyre. This has left fans wondering what is next for The Queen.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka will lock horns in a high-stakes semi-final match in the QOTR Tournament on this week's episode of SmackDown. In a shocking twist, Flair might interfere during the bout and get her revenge on Bliss.

The 14-time Women's Champion has been in a cold war with Alexa Bliss for the past few weeks on the blue brand. The Five Feet of Fury snatched the win from Flair during the QOTR tournament last week, and The Queen could retaliate by interfering in Bliss' match against Asuka. This could cost the 33-year-old star and allow The Empress of Tomorrow to secure a spot in the finals at Night of Champions later this month.

However, this scenario is also speculative, and fans will be eagerly waiting to see what will happen on this week's SmackDown.

