Rhea Ripley to surprisingly add current champion to The Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Exploring potential swerve

Rhea Ripley has been pushing for The Judgment Day to add to their ranks for several weeks, and it appears that Dominik Mysterio could have been the man to recruit their newest addition.

Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel, and now that he has the LWO on his back, he could be in need of the protection that The Judgment Day could provide.

While Logan Paul is now technically a SmackDown Superstar given that he holds the United States Championship, he could still appear on WWE RAW if he was able to retain his free agent status.

Paul has been communicating with Dominik Mysterio since his last RAW appearance, and it seems that he could now make a deal with The Judgment Day. He could even be named as the final member in their WarGames team.

Paul recently retired from boxing so that he could focus on his WWE career, and that could include him making more appearances on TV and at premium live events.

Will Rhea Ripley add Logan Paul to The Judgment Day?

Rhea Ripley has been seen as the defacto leader of The Judgment Day for a long time now, and throughout that period, she has helped every member to retain their championships, as well as looking after her own.

Logan Paul currently does hold a title, so he would be welcomed with open arms to the faction. He could be a force to be reckoned with inside WarGames, a structure that he had never stepped into before.

If Paul and Mysterio continue to find a way to work together, then they could form their own tag team, since Mysterio has been reliant on Rhea Ripley in the past when The Judgment Day were unavailable.

