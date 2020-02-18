Rhea Ripley takes huge swipe at Charlotte Flair, making their rivalry even more personal

The rivalry between NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair just got bumped up a level – and made very personal.

The nine-time former world champion Flair was the victor of this year’s women’s Royal Rumble, which earned her the riches of a title match at WrestleMania. With the choice of any of the three women’s champions to aim at for the Tampa showdown in April, Flair raised one or two eyebrows by plumping for Ripley, the popular NXT star.

The two have already jousted verbally, before Flair upped the ante this past weekend by attacking the 23-year-old Australian after Ripley’s successful title defence at NXT Takeover: Portland.

Then, Monday night on RAW, The Queen continued to bait the black and yellow brand’s incumbent by throwing jibes at her rise in the business, appearing to suggest she’d failed to really face any challenges on her way to prominence.

That appears to have well and truly lit a fire under Ripley, who responded ferociously on social media. She lambasted Flair and threw an insult or two her way too, while defiantly defending her struggles to establish herself in the world of professional wrestling.

I didn’t scratch, claw, and fall down as many times as you did to gain respect?! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!

I’ve made my name from absolutely nothing.

I didn’t get my WWE contract handed to me on a golden platter because of my last name! https://t.co/l2MUPIQxoY — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 18, 2020

She added:

Being humble isn’t the problem, I am humble, but I also know how dam good I am and what respect I and @WWENXT deserve!

Come #WrestleMania36 I have no problem reminding you of where you came from. 👹 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 18, 2020

Ripley’s impassioned defence has added further fuel to what was already a blazing fire. Fans will be watching with interest as these two incredibly talented stars continue on their collision course towards WrestleMania.

