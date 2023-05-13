Rhea Ripley could turn on Dominik Mysterio if a former champion returns to WWE 

Rhea Ripley is currently paired with Dominik Mysterio on WWE's main roster. The duo's on-screen relationship has been one of the most talked about things over the last few months.

While the duo's bond has been going strong, things could change if the company has The Eradicator's real-life boyfriend, Buddy Matthews, return to WWE. For those unaware, the current SmackDown Women's Champion is currently in a relationship with AEW's Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy).

While Matthews left WWE in June 2021, he has shown interest in making his way back to the Stamford-based company. Furthermore, the former RAW Tag Team Champions' real-life girlfriend, Ripley, recently stated that she might convince Buddy to return to the Stamford-based company.

"Ohh, Maybe, maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl, you know. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know. But right now I'm happy with my DomDom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn and Damian and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen," she said. [0:40 - 1:40]

Hence, the odds of the 34-year-old's potential WWE return down the line can't be ruled out. If that happens, it could lead to The Eradicator turning on Dominik to join forces with Matthews. The creative could further spice things up by adding Dominik's real-life sister, Aliyah Mysterio, into the scene, given her history with Buddy.

Who could Rhea Ripley face at WWE Night of Champions?

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina Vega at Backlash 2023. Following that, she locked horns with Dana Brooke on the post-Backlash edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Eradicator made easy work of her opponent to earn a quick victory. Following that, the current SmackDown Women's Champion launched a brutal attack on Brooke. This led to Natalya showing up to make the save.

Given how this unfolded, it could be said that the company is planning a potential feud between the duo. The Queen of Hearts could challenge Ripley for the title in the coming weeks, leading to a match at Night of Champions.

Do you want the real-life couple of Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews to be united in WWE? Will The Eradicator turn on Dominik Mysterio if that happens? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes