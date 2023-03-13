Rhea Ripley could turn babyface if former Women's Champion returns to WWE 

Rhea Ripley is currently the biggest heel in WWE's Women's Division. But following WrestleMania, the company could be forced to find a new challenger for her if she picks up the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Ripley is the only female member of Judgment Day and the group seems to be pushing forward as heels on both SmackDown and RAW. If Nia Jax makes her return to WWE, however, she could align with The Bloodline and Ripley could then be forced to turn face.

Jax appeared at the Royal Rumble back in January and it took 11 women to eliminate her from the match, which was later won by The Nightmare. That one-off appearance didn't lead to Jax appearing on WWE TV again, but she could make her return following WrestleMania to challenge Ripley – assuming The Eradicator is victorious over Charlotte Flair.

Rhea Ripley challenges Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley has already faced Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania and come up short, so she is aware of the task that she faces next month when she looks to dethrone The Queen on the Grandest Stage of them all.

Heading into the event, Ripley has shown just how much she's grown over the past three years, and she isn't the same person heading into this year's show. The Nightmare has wrestled and defeated several men in recent weeks and could be set to change WWE's rules when it comes to intergender matches.

Nia Jax is one of the Women's Division's biggest threats, and if she were to return and have the backing of The Bloodline, it could force Ripley to turn face and become one of the company's most popular female wrestlers.

