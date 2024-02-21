Rhea Ripley to turn face and split from The Judgment Day following major WWE RAW tease? Exploring potential twist

This week on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley had a sit-down interview with Nia Jax and Michael Cole. During the segment, the current Women's World Champion opened up about returning to her roots in Australia and achieving her dreams.

It was seemingly a face promo from Ripley after months of being one of the biggest heels in WWE, but something could change this weekend when she returns to her home country.

Expand Tweet

Ripley has notably been absent from ringside for most of Judgment Day's biggest matches in recent weeks, with the four male members seemingly taking on the role of accompanying each other to the ring.

On its own, the tease on RAW could have just been Ripley looking forward to her first premium live event in Australia but added to the recent distance between Judgment Day members, it could also hint that Mami could exit the group soon.

Will Rhea Ripley turn face when she wrestles for WWE at Elimination Chamber?

Rhea Ripley takes on Nia Jax this weekend at Elimination Chamber, and ahead of the show, Jax has already proven that she can take out every female in the Chamber match, pushing for a shot at that title.

She has also gotten the better of Ripley several times since making her return, so Rhea knows that she is up against it when she puts her title on the line. At present, the match is heel vs. heel, but the home country crowd could turn The Eradicator into a babyface, and she could feed off that to become a face on RAW following the show.

Ripley has been a heel since joining The Judgment Day in 2022, and it has led to her experiencing fan backlash for her lack of involvement in the women's division. If this were to change, she could focus on WrestleMania 40 and whatever challenge steps her way instead of having to worry about Judgment Day business.

Do you think it's time for Rhea Ripley to turn face and leave Judgment Day? Share your thoughts and predictions for Elimination Chamber in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE