Rhea Ripley to turn heel on next week’s WWE RAW and betray top superstar for one reason? Exploring the possibility 

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will compete in a tag team match against Roxanne Perez and Giulia next week. This partnership comes after The Eradicator was absent on RAW, leaving the Women's World Champion without any backup against Perez and Giulia.
However, Ripley and SKY's history is complicated. They entered the Women's World Championship match in a Triple Threat, featuring Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. SKY emerged victorious to retain her title. So, keeping in mind that Rhea Ripley wants to be the Women's World Champion again, the collaboration has gathered significant attention.
While one can hope that The Eradicator does not turn on IYO SKY, Ripley may revert to her former heel character at the upcoming tag team match on WWE RAW. During the tag team match, she could turn on the Women's World Champion, not only costing them the victory but also solidifying her intentions to continue pursuing the Women's World Championship.
However, there is a higher chance that the wrestling juggernaut will not have the Australian Native turn heel ahead of Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth, Australia. Furthermore, it would be extremely similar to the creative approach that WWE has taken for the Becky Lynch-Lyra Valkyia story for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
Rhea Ripley has reacted on social media after being assigned IYO SKY as her tag team partner
IYO SKY went one-on-one against Roxanne Perez on WWE RAW. After emerging victorious, Perez offered a handshake. However, that was simply a ruse to distract SKY. Giulia entered the ring and took down the Women's World Champion.
Michael Cole announced that SKY and Ripley will form a tag team to fight the former NXT Women's Champions next week. The Eradicator took to social media to taunt that SKY needed Ripley's help.
"Dam @Iyo_SkyWWE… Looks like YOU needed help."
The story is still developing, and fans have yet to see how Rhea Ripley gets her hand on the Women's World Championship again.