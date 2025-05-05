Rhea Ripley to turn heel on RAW and recruit 2 huge WWE stars for new faction? Possibility explored

Over the last two weeks, Rhea Ripley has been the quintessential babyface on WWE RAW. She has been helping IYO SKY, albeit somewhat reluctantly. However, could that change tonight on RAW if she turns heel and recruits two huge stars to form a new faction?

The two huge stars in question are Roxanne Perez and Giulia. Both Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have been dealing with the NXT duo on the red brand. However, in a shocking twist, The Eradicator could align with them and form a new faction to rival SKY's Damage CTRL.

Now, given how relatively new the feud between these two pairs of women is, it's unlikely to happen tonight on RAW. However, it certainly could happen further down the line. The WWE Universe is loving IYO SKY's current run, and she needs a good heel to feud with her.

Given that Liv Morgan is off shooting a movie, turning Rhea Ripley back to the dark side may not be such a bad idea. Moreover, allowing her to lead a faction that includes the likes of Perez and Giulia would be entertaining, especially considering the numerous possibilities WWE can explore once Kairi Sane and Asuka make a return.

That being said, at this point in time, it is nothing more than speculation. Nevertheless, it would be an entertaining scenario.

IYO SKY may have to rely on Rhea Ripley tonight on WWE RAW

Whether or not Rhea Ripley starts a new faction and turns heel on IYO SKY remains to be seen. As of now, though, they remain allies, and heading into tonight's episode of RAW, SKY will be hoping Ripley has her back.

Following last week's episode of the red brand, IYO SKY will go head-to-head with Roxanne Perez. The Prodigy faced off against Ripley last week, but their match ended in a disqualification. Now, Perez looks to make her mark again, this time against the Women's World Champion.

It's sure to be a great match, but considering all that has happened since WrestleMania, it's safe to assume that things will not go smoothly. There is a good chance that Giulia will get involved, and if she does, SKY will have to hope Ripley comes out to help her.

It will be interesting to see how things go down tonight on RAW. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is for sure: the fans are in for an incredible night of action.

