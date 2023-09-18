Rhea Ripley unhappy with Judgment Day working in cahoots with The Bloodline? Latest comments analyzed

Rhea Ripley has a lot on her plate, especially with the return of Nia Jax. The problems for the World Champion seem to be mounting, and it is getting difficult for her to keep a grip on things.

For the past couple of weeks, Judgment Day has formed an unexpected alliance with The Bloodline, which came in handy when they took out AJ Styles. Last week, we also saw Finn Balor backstage with Jimmy Uso, making him an offer to join Judgement Day.

Sony Sports Network caught up with Rhea Ripley after her title defense against Natalya at WWE Superstar Spectacle. She was asked about the future of the group and where she sees Judgment Day going from here.

"What's next for The Judgment Day? I mean there's only one way and that is up. We are taking over the WWE, whether Seth likes it, whether Roman likes it. The Bloodline are in shambles, so I don't really care. The Judgment Day are on top baby, and we're going to take over the whole goddamn company."

These comments make it clear that Ripley is not unhappy by any stretch. Moreover, she doesn't perceive Bloodline as a threat. The group is just concentrating on making it to the top one way or another.

Rhea Ripley invites WWE RAW superstar Becky Lynch to challenge her

Since winning the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley is one of the most in-demand women in the company. Every woman in the Red brand now wants a shot at Mami's gold.

For close to half a year now, rumors of Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley have been circulating on the internet. The Champ has finally broken her silence on the issue. In an interview with India Today, Rhea Ripley discussed the potential match. She appeared to invite Lynch to a match at WrestleMania 40.

"When you step in the ring with Mami, it’s a whole different sort of challenge. And if it were to be myself and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, you know, I, I invite that challenge. Like you said, we went one on one in NXT. And it there was no no clear winner because it was A DQ because Shayna (Baszler), Jessamyn (Duke) and Marina (Shafir) just had to come down and ruin that for me when I was on the stride of my life. So, I would like to see what the outcome would be. I would love to step in the ring with her. I think it would be a great challenge."

Earlier this year, just before SummerSlam, Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch were seen in a backstage segment on WWE RAW. This segment was seen as the origin of the feud, with a final showdown at WrestleMania 40.