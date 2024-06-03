Rhea Ripley update: What's the latest on Mami's injury?

Rhea Ripley has been out of action for almost two months now since Liv Morgan injured her at the RAW after 'Mania on April 8. The Eradicator had to vacate her Women's World Championship due to the shoulder injury she sustained and WWE has provided very few updates since then.

Recently, Mami's fiancé, and AEW star, Buddy Matthews, posted a video on his Instagram account, that showed the former champion working out in the gym. This is a sign that she is possibly getting closer to her return even though WWE has provided no timetable on her return.

However, with Becky Lynch leaving the company to take time off after her contract expired and Alexa Bliss still out since Royal Rumble in January 2023, Liv Morgan is the only top female star left on Monday Night RAW.

Thus, fans could see Mami get back sooner rather than later. With that in mind, a potential return date could be Summerslam in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, August 3.

The biggest premium live event of the summer for WWE could be the best chance for her to get back and continue her feud with Morgan, who is the reigning Women's World Champion. The feud between the two megastars is expected to intensify once Mami is back.

Dominik Mysterio expects a standing ovation for Rhea Ripley once she is back

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley had a key role in The Judgment Day's rise to one of the top factions in WWE. Their in-ring relationship was one of the most discussed topics in WWE, while Dirty Dom continues to be part of Ripley's feud with Liv Morgan.

Recently, Dominik Mysterio had high praise for Mami and said that he expects Rhea Ripley to get a standing ovation from fans once she is back to the ring.

"She’s just so loved by the fans and the people. I’m the complete opposite. So the fact that she was already getting this insane reaction, and people were seeing her every week, and now she’s gonna be gone for a couple months, you don’t know she’s gonna come back, you have no idea what’s gonna happen. Then it’s like, once you hear [her music], people are gonna freaking lose their minds. Mark my words, people are gonna talk about it as one of the biggest reactions in wrestling history," Mysterio told Matt Aguilar of ComicBook Nation, via Yahoo Sports.

Once Rhea Ripley is back, the WWE Universe expect the storyline between her and Morgan to headline WWE for several weeks.

