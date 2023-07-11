Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez: Who is taller without heels? 

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez have crossed paths in the past couple of weeks. Rodriguez disrupted the Women's World Champion's match last week, which led to the confrontation on RAW. The two women have been on the top of their game since their main roster debuts.

Their impressive physique sets them apart from the other stars in the women's division. The Eradicator soon garnered a positive response from fans owing to her unique look and diversified display of strength in the ring. Raquel Rodriguez is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Liv Morgan. They won their second reign at Money in the Bank, defeating Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley's confrontation on RAW led fans to speculate on the height difference between the two. With Ripley's dominant strength, it was rare to see her look up to another female competitor, given that she towers over almost everyone. Raquel stands at 6 ft 0 in (183 cm), and Rhea at 5 ft 7 in (170 cm). The tallest woman in WWE was Nicole Bass, who was recorded to be 6'2".

The 26-year-old was successful in trying to maintain the balance among The Judgment Day members on RAW. The brewing tension between Finn Balor and Damian Priest led to speculation on the faction splitting up leaving their futures up in the air.

Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley are heavily rumored to clash at SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley has defended her title against Zelina Vega and Natalya at Premium Live Events since winning the title at WrestleMania 39. Without a seemingly challenging competitor in sight for the singles title, it seems WWE is pushing for a feud between The Judgment Day member and Raquel Rodriguez.

With SummerSlam about a month away, fans may get to witness the two women clash. Last week's interruption did not sit well with Rhea Ripley, who made her stance clear and cited no one get in her way.

Rodriguez and Ripley crossed paths on NXT and had quite the rivalry in 2020. Since then, both WWE stars have undergone a major transformation in gimmicks and in-ring styles. Thus, making SummerSlam the apt stage to re-ignite their feud.

There is no confirmation on the nature of the match on whether The Eradicator's championship will be on the line.

WWE's uncertainty has enabled stars to hold multiple titles at one time which could work in Raquel Rodriguez's favor to push her as a singles competitor on RAW.

