Rhea Ripley vs. Roman Reigns: Who has honed their leadership skills? 3 comparisons between the two champions

Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns are part of two of the most successful heel factions of the current era. They have shown massive dominance over their faction members while constantly making an impression on the fans.

Even though they’re heels, they’ve worked excellently to engage the audience with their segments. Whether it’s The Tribal Chief demanding the audience to acknowledge him or Mami whispering in Dom Dom’s ears, it’s been a treat for sore eyes to watch them on-screen.

As time has moved on, certain comparisons have surfaced between Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley. Here are three comparisons that can be drawn for the superstars.

#3. Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley brought order to their factions

When The Bloodline started, it was The Usos and Roman Reigns, and then Solo Sikoa joined as The Enforcer. Throughout the entire time the members were together, The Tribal Chief maintained order. Even when chaos ensued in the faction, Roman Reigns stepped into his leadership role to keep peace in the family.

Similarly, The Eradicator has shown leadership potential with The Judgment Day. Even though Triple H revealed there’s no designated “leader” in The Judgment Day, it’s evident that The Eradicator has kept peace whenever frustrations emerged between the members, especially Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Several backstage segments have shown Ripley stepping in and demanding The Prince and The Archer of Infamy resolve their issues and start acting like they’re on the same side.

#2. Had a right-hand man

Rhea Ripley has Dominik Mysterio as her right-hand man. Whether or not the pair acknowledges it, Dom Dom is always doing her bidding. He’s barely done anything that wasn’t instructed to him by Mami.

On the other hand, the entire time The Bloodline was together, Roman Reigns had Jey Uso doing all his bidding. While Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman listened to The Tribal Chief, it was Jey Uso who was treated as his right-hand man.

#1. Everyone held gold during their time with the faction

Expand Tweet

When The Bloodline was at its peak, The Usos were the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, while Roman Reigns was the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. All three of them held gold for the majority of their time with the faction.

On the other hand, every member of The Judgment holds championship gold right now, with The Eradicator on top of her division.

Rhea Ripley is the Women’s World Champion, Dominik Mysterio is the NXT North American Champion, and Damian Priest & Finn Balor are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena