Rhea Ripley to walk away from WWE after what went down at the Evolution PLE tonight? Possibility explored

The main event of WWE Evolution 2025 was the Women’s World Championship bout between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, which was undoubtedly a five-star classic bout. However, the match ended in chaos as Naomi came out and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and left as the new Women’s World Champion, marking a perfect end to the premium live event.

Following another bitter, controversial defeat, Rhea Ripley may walk away from WWE as she once again fell short in beating IYO SKY, and despite her best efforts, another championship shot slipped out of her hands.

Mami could shockingly go on hiatus as some feel the star has no significant storyline on the anvil, especially after a stellar year or so in the title picture. Naomi would most likely continue her feud against Jade Cargill, and IYO SKY will be first in line for a rematch as she was the champion The Glow beat to be crowned the new titleholder. This leaves the Eradicator without any direction. Ripley could then return near SummerSlam and kick off a fresh run.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY get emotional after WWE Evolution 2025

Ripley and SKY surely delivered one of their best performances of their careers. They wrestled a 30-minute-long, fast-paced match, which ended controversially after Naomi cashed in.

A clip on X/Twitter has been going viral where Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are seen emotional in the ring as the show went off air.

The Eradicator hugged SKY and said, “We did it, we just main-evented Evolution,” and both exited together, marking an emotional end to the all-women's premium live event.

With the buzz and anticipation it garnered this year, it will be interesting to see when the third instalment of WWE Evolution takes place and what plans the Triple H-led creative team have for Rhea Ripley in the coming weeks after yet another loss in a title bout.

