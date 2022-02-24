Rhea Ripley on her WrestleMania dream match with WWE Hall of Famer in Australia

Current RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley recently spoke of where and when she would like to face off against her dream opponent, WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix.

Ripley is a proud Australian and has never forgotten her roots since her arrival to WWE in 2017.

In a recent interview with fellow WWE Superstar Mark Andrews on his podcast, My Love Letter to Wrestling, Ripley fantasized about a WrestleMania taking place in her hometown of Adelaide.

"I mean I would love to do it in Adelaide, but I feel like it would be the smallest WrestleMania crowd ever." Ripley added: "Yeah. Like I love Adelaide as it's my home but it's definitely like smaller and it's not really like touristy as much as like Melbourne and Sydney is and also like every time WWE would come to Australia, they would skip Adelaide because no one would rock up to the shows." From (20:56 to 21:17)

Earlier today, Ripley tweeted out her continuing passion for her country.

As far as the opponent goes, the former RAW Women's Champion dreams of a matchup against The Glamazon Beth Phoenix.

"I would love, I say this all the time, but I want to wrestle Beth Phoenix. If it was her that was holding like let's say the Smackdown Women's Championship because that's one I haven't gotten yet. If it was me and Beth Phoenix in Adelaide South Australia, dude, that would be absolutely incredible." from (21:29 to 21:54)

Both superstars have their made names in the WWE with their incredible feats of strength wowing the WWE universe.

Beth Phoenix vs Rhea Ripley would no doubt be a dream match that the entire WWE Universe would love to see.

Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley recently teased teaming up

Despite her wanting to face off against The Glamazon, both women have also recently made it public that they would be open to teaming up.

In a recent tweet, the two dominant superstars were seen standing side by side. Beth Phoenix's husband, Edge, tweeted about his excitement at potentially seeing two of WWE's most powerful women forming a tag team.

What are your thoughts on the prospect of seeing Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley teaming up?

