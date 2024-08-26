Rhea Ripley to wrestle Dirty Dom; Judgment Day banned; huge title change? 3 stipulations that can be added to the mixed tag match at Bash in Berlin

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will look to avenge The Judgment Day's betrayal at Bash in Berlin on August 31, as they team up to face Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match.

Following the double betrayal at SummerSlam, Mami and El Campeon were forced to leave The Judgment Day and are out for revenge on Liv, Dirty Dom, and the rest of the faction.

Thus, the tag team match at Bash in Berlin will have huge implications and it wouldn't come as a surprise if RAW GM Adam Pearce adds a stipulation to raise the stakes.

With that in mind, we take a look at three stipulations that can be added to the match at Bash in Berlin.

#3. If Terror Twins win, Rhea Ripley gets a match against Dominik Mysterio inside a Steel Cage

Rhea Ripley wants to take revenge on Dominik Mysterio after the latter betrayed her at SummerSlam and helped Liv Morgan retain her Women's World Championship.

Rhea assaulted Dirty Dom last Monday on RAW, but the numbers game was too much for Mami and Damian Priest. However, she will get another opportunity at Bash in Berlin, and should she win, she could have Dominik one-on-one inside a Steel Cage.

#2. The Women's World Championship will be on the line

After being forced to vacate the Women's World Championship due to her shoulder injury at RAW after WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley wants to reclaim the title she never lost.

She failed to do so at SummerSlam but could get a second chance at Bash in Berlin. For the time being, the Women's World Championship is not on the line, but this could change in the final RAW before Berlin's Premium Live Event.

It would make sense for WWE to make such a decision, as neither Liv Morgan nor Women's Champion Nia Jax are part of the match card yet.

#1. The Judgment Day to be banned from ringside

This is the most likely scenario especially if things get out of control again this Monday. We should expect Adam Pearce to announce that The Judgment Day will be banned from ringside to avoid any outside interference and make sure that there will be a clean fight that will be determined inside the ring.

From SummerSlam onwards, fans have seen the Terror Twins stand tall on multiple occasions, but The Judgment Day dominated them last week and made a statement.

In the case that RAW GM doesn't ban the faction from ringside, we should consider it a no-brainer that they will get involved in the match and they will try to distract Mami and El Campeon.

On that occasion, we could see a few superstars, like Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, or even Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega come to the aid of Priest and Rhea and even the odds.

All four of them have unfinished business with The Judgment Day, while Sami and Jey are expected to get a title match against Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh soon.

