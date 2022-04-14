Ricochet shares his thoughts on missing WrestleMania 38

WWE Superstar and current Intercontinental Champion Ricochet has given his thoughts on missing this year's WrestleMania.

The high-flyer signed for WWE in 2018, where he began wrestling in NXT. He is also a former NXT North American Champion. Despite winning a couple of major championships on the main roster, The One and Only wasn't featured at WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, the Intercontinental Champion gave his honest opinion about missing this year's Showcase of the Immortals. The 33-year-old also discussed his plans going forward as champion.

"If I wasn’t going to be on it, I was so glad I was able to spend time with my son and recharge my physical and mental battery and the family battery. I’m glad I was able to do that." Richochet added: "I want to make it (the Intercontinental Championship) as famous as possible to where it can’t miss another one. This title can’t miss another premium live event. It’s not going to miss Backlash, it’s not going to miss Money in the Bank. WrestleMania is the showcase of the immortals and Ricochet’s plans on being immortal." (H/T EWrestling News)

Despite not featuring on the Grandest Stage Of Them All this year, WWE have since booked the champion in a strong position coming out of 'Mania.

Jinder Mahal will challenge Ricochet this Friday on SmackDown

This Friday Night, the Intercontinental Champion has a tall task ahead of him when Ricochet will defend his title against former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

This past Friday on SmackDown, the Modern Day Maharaja confronted WWE official Adam Pearce to demand an Intercontinental Championship match.

Will the SmackDown star retain his title this Friday, or will Jinder recapture WWE gold as he seeks to dominate the Blue brand once again.

