Ricochet reveals drastic new look (photo)

He doesn't even look like the old Ricochet anymore

The former United States Champion has changed up his look

Ricochet recently showed off an impressive new look online

Ricochet is without a doubt one of the most exciting stars in WWE at present, but whilst the former NXT star has noted himself that he is happy with his position on RAW, back to back losses in Championship matches have several fans worried for his future. The former Champion isn't currently on the card for WrestleMania but is expected to return to RAW's mid-card when the company restarts its weekly shows in front of an audience.

Ricochet lit up NXT when he first arrived in WWE and he has done the same thing on the main roster but he has always had a very distinctive look. Despite being happy with how WWE is using him, it appears that the former United States Champion has used his time on the sidelines to freshen up his look.

WWE's resident superhero shared the following image on his Instagram page where it could be argued that it's pretty hard to tell that it's him.

Ricochet's new look

Ricochet is now clean-shaven for the first time in his WWE career, and it could be argued that this will only serve to make him even more aerodynamic.