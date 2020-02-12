Riddick Moss reveals why he turned on Mojo Rawley on RAW

Mojo Rawley and Riddick Moss

Riddick Moss stunned the WWE Universe last night when he won the 24/7 title from Mojo Rawley. He turned his back on Rawley just days after he was brought to the Main Roster and ran away with the title.

Moss and Rawley teamed up to face The Street Profits but the match ended quickly with the then 24/7 Champion's partner getting pinned. Just as Rawley entered the ring to check on Moss, he sneaked a pin and became the 24/7 champion.

Talking to WWE.com on his way out of the arena, Riddick Moss said that he had learned a lot from Rawley but it was all over. He claimed that there was nothing left to learn and turning on Rawley was the best thing for him.

“Mojo was great. I learned a lot from Mojo...but I learned all I can from Mojo. Riddy Mo had to leave Mojo in order to spread my wings and truly grow, and fulfil my potential. This is great for the 24/7 brand. This is great for Riddy Mo’s brand. It’s win-win. Oh, and I’m the best athlete that’s ever held this thing, ever. 24/7, 711, Waffle House… I’m open 24 hours. Come get some.”