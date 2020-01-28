Riddick Moss: Who is Mojo Rawley's new 'offensive linesman'?

Riddick Moss

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley put his title on the line and was accompanied to the ring by NXT Superstar Riddick Moss whom he introduced as his 'offensive linesman'. He successfully retained the championship in his first defense and then he lost the title and won it back again within seconds.

During his first defense against No Way Jose, Mojo did not take much time and put him away with ease. However, R-Truth dressed as a hamburger snuck up behind Mojo and rolled him up to become the champion.

However, when Truth was about to make his exit he was blocked by Moss which helped Mojo to drop Truth to the mat and then covered him up again to regain the 24/7 Championship.

Who is Riddick Moss?



- Best athlete to ever do this (check WWE combine results)

- Graduated w/ 2 degrees and honors from a top business school

- Movie Star looks, bodybuilder physique



I’m an Outlier.



I don’t need THIS; THIS needs me. Treat me that way. Pay me that way.



Now. — Mike Rallis (@riddickMoss) October 4, 2019

So, who exactly is Mojo Rawley's new sidekick? Riddick Moss made his televised debut for WWE NXT on May 27, 2015 after having signed a developmental deal with the company in 2014. Moss was once part of a tag team known as God Gifted Athletes in the Black and Gold brand along with Tino Sabbatelli which soon broke up after Sabbatelli walked out on Moss after the team lost a series of matches to Heavy Machinery.

His ring name is a tribute to former NFL player Randy Moss and he was out on the shelves for quite a long time after he tore his Achilles tendon in 2018 and it would be not until 2019 that he would make his return to in-ring competition. Besides that, Moss was also one of the Gladiators who was used during Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania 34 entrance.