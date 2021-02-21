"I'm pretty sure I'm taking that title" - Riddle on his chances at Elimination Chamber

Riddle is set to face Bobby Lashley and Keith Lee at this weekend's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The three men will to go head-to-head for the WWE United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match. In a recent interview, Riddle stated that he's confident about his chance to win the title on Sunday night.

Riddle is still chasing his first title on the main roster. He held the NXT Tag Team Championship, but he hasn't held a singles championship in his WWE career. The Original Bro will hope to change that at WWE Elimination Chamber.

In a recent interview with Vincente Beltran of ViBe & Wrestling, Riddle reflected on his rivalry with Lashley. The Original Bro shared his mindset ahead of this championship match. Riddle admitted that he hasn't been able to beat Lashley yet, but he vowed to bring the fight on Sunday night.

"It seems that I can beat everybody, but I haven’t been able to beat them when it counts, for the titles, for the championships and it hurt. It is all the time building up from inside, but when Bobby Lashley put me into the Full Nelson, my neck still hurts. And I'm not going to lie, I'm tired of it, I'm tired of people thinking that I can’t beat Bobby. I saw an interview the other day where Bobby said he thought I cracked his ribs. And I don’t throw blanks out there, I hit people for real, and Bobby Lashley is only a matter of time."

"...On Sunday at Elimination Chamber, I am pretty sure I'm taking that title from him and walking out as US Champion, and people will chant U-S-A or U-S-A BRO or BRO USA or BRUSA, it doesn’t matter, but they are going to chant something because I am walking out as champion, and everybody is going to get it."

Riddle has come out on the losing side of a few clashes with Lashley in recent weeks. But he has earned another shot at the United States Championship, and he seems confident ahead of this Triple Threat Match.

Riddle also claimed that he will be walking out of Elimination Chamber as a winner this Sunday

Riddle in WWE

As Riddle continued to discuss his feud with Bobby Lashley on RAW, he turned his attention to his chances at the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Riddle described why he feels optimistic that he'll walk away victorious.

"The differences between me and Bobby is that he might be bigger and stronger, but I am way more durable. And this Sunday at Elimination Chamber, maybe he is going to beat me a couple of times, but if you have a look at the records, I beat him twice, one by DQ and one by pin, and he only beat me once. And every doubter, every hater, every person… I am gonna shut them all up, there is a new stallion in town and he is driving around, I gonna show everybody what’s up!"

This Triple Threat Match is surrounded with uncertainty, as some reports have cast doubts over Keith Lee's ability. Sportskeeda will provide more details as they become available. Elimination Chamber will be air on WWE Network on Sunday, February 21. The full interview with Riddle is available here.