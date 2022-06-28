Riddle qualifies for Money in the Bank in huge battle royal on WWE RAW

Riddle has claimed the final spot in the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match set to take place this Saturday.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW kicked off with a huge battle royal featuring some big names from both WWE brands. Former world champions like The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles competed in the match, with some lower card talent like Akira Tozawa, Shanky, and Reggie present as well. Also in the match was Riddle, who was the last to make his entrance and the eventual winner.

During the match, former Money in the Bank winners The Miz and Dolph Ziggler formed an alliance, as did Mustafa Ali and The Myserios, who were able to eliminate Veer Mahaan. Former Retribution member T-Bar lasted a while in the match, and The Miz made it into the final two by faking an injury. He would eventually be eliminated by a Riddle RKO.

After the match, Riddle dedicated the win to his best friend and tag team partner Randy Orton, who is currently sidelined with a back injury.

It will be interesting to see if Riddle can win the Money in the Bank briefcase this weekend. You can read more about The Original Bro by clicking right here.

