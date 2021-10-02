"He reminds me of a younger Goldberg" - Riddle on current WWE star

WWE RAW star Riddle believes NXT star Bron Breakker is like a young Goldberg and has high hopes for the new star.

During his recent appearance on the After The Bell podcast, WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle was asked his thoughts on NXT 2.0.

Riddle spoke about Bron Breakker and believed that the new NXT star has all the attributes to be a big star in WWE. He drew parallels between Breakker and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

"Bron Breakker! Yeah (laughs)! Dude's a house, the guy is pretty stacked, you know? I mean, right now, he reminds me of a younger Goldberg. I feel like him on the mic, he's very short, very intense in the ring, he's not doing a lot of dips and dives, but he definitely gets the job done. When I think about breakout stars, when I think of up-and-coming, future guys and I see that guy, I think, 'Yeah, that guy in three years could be fighting for the world championship.' He looks the part. Now, only time will tell. From what I've seen, he's going to have a bright future," said Riddle about Bron Breakker.

Riddle thinks that NXT is doing an excellent job of pushing new talent and giving even more importance to the women's division of the Black-and-Gold brand.

Booker T thinks Bron Breakker should be on WWE's main roster

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks Bron Breakker is a bright star in the company and should be on the main roster right now, despite debuting mere weeks ago.

"He's a main roster guy already. Bron Breakker, young Steiner, he's a main roster guy right now. He's not a guy we have to look at and wonder if he's going to be a star or not. I'm just saying that because I've been impressed just from the outset," said Booker T.

Booker T believes that Breakker need not be repackaged upon being called to the main roster, and WWE should "strap the rocket" to give him a huge push.

