Ring of Honor Wrestling stars to finally debut, new stable emerges - 5 ways Bray Wyatt may get revenge on Bobby Lashley following WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown featured a surprise appearance by a top star from Monday Night RAW. Former World Champion Bobby Lashley appeared on the blue brand, making it clear that he wasn't phased by the unusual antics stirred up by Bray Wyatt ever since the 2023 Royal Rumble.

In fact, The All Mighty went as far as to call Wyatt out, but he didn't quite get what he was looking for. The arena got dark and spooky, but it wasn't Bray who appeared in the arena; instead, it was Uncle Howdy.

Uncle Howdy attempted to blindside and take out Lashley, but the powerful star got the advantage and seemingly had control. This led to the lights going out and Howdy disappearing. While Uncle Howdy didn't get the full beating Bobby likely wanted to dish out, the message was sent.

Bray Wyatt is unlikely to take this laying down. He'll see Bobby's attack on Uncle Howdy as a personal attack on him and thus seek revenge. How might The Eater of Worlds get revenge on the powerful superstar?

Below are 5 ways Bray Wyatt may get revenge on Bobby Lashley following WWE SmackDown.

#5. Uncle Howdy may attack to seek revenge

Fans don't yet know the dynamic between Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt, but it can be assumed that Wyatt is likely the leader. He's a former WWE Champion and doesn't seem to take orders from anybody.

He was a cruel leader when he led stars in the past, including Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman. He'll lash out if those underneath him don't do what's needed. The same is likely true for Uncle Howdy. As a result, Howdy may be seeking revenge.

The best way for Bray to get revenge on Lashley following WWE SmackDown is by having Howdy get his own measure of vengeance. The spooky star may attack Bobby from behind or dive off of a platform onto him.

Regardless of how he does it, it needs to be done. Both for Howdy's sake, and for Bray's.

#4. Bray could distract Bobby Lashley and cost him a match

Bobby Lashley's attack on Uncle Howdy was arguably more than fair to those viewing at home. Lashley called out Bray to fight and was met by Howdy attempting a sneak attack instead. Simply put, what happened to Howdy was fair and deserved.

Bray can be a reasonable man and may not necessarily seek revenge by way of violence, but instead attempt to further get under the skin of The All Mighty. The best way for Wyatt to do that is to cost Lashley a match with a quality distraction.

The All Mighty could have a match on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Regardless of who his opponent is, Bray may send his disciples or Funhouse puppets to come to life ringside to distract the big man.

He could even appear on-screen. Regardless, Lashley could be distracted and lose whatever potential match he has. A loss for Bobby is sweet revenge for Wyatt.

#3. Bray Wyatt may attack The All Mighty himself

Bray Wyatt is a master of mind games. The fierce big man manipulates his opponents better than anybody else in WWE and perhaps in the promotion's history. He uses numerous methods to achieve this, including spooky video packages and light treatment.

Despite his various antics, Bray's in-ring ability can't be discounted. He is a big, quick, physical human being capable of unleashing pain on his opponents. LA Knight most recently experienced a beating from Wyatt, but numerous stars have battled and lost to The Eater of Worlds.

Instead of playing mind games or depending on somebody else, Wyatt may attack Bobby for the big man's attack on Howdy during WWE SmackDown. While Lashley can fend for himself, he could potentially be outmatched by Bray.

#2. ROH's Vincent & Dutch may debut on WWE television

PWInsider confirmed that both Vincent and Dutch are presently in Orlando as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts.

Vincent, formerly known as Vinny Marseglia, is a 17 year veteran of pro wrestling. The 37-year-old first began dabbling with Ring of Honor over a decade ago before becoming a full-time member of the roster. He was in The Kingdom and then later The Righteous.

Dutch, at one time known as Bill Carr, is a 13 year veteran who was once signed to a WWE developmental deal back when Florida Championship Wrestling was the primary place to train talent. He was also part of The Righteous alongside Vincent.

Both stars are rumored to be joining WWE, and many speculate that they could be stablemates of Bray Wyatt. If that happens, the duo could be sent to attack The All Mighty in a surprise assault that nobody would see coming, Bobby especially.

#1. The Wyatt 6 could officially form

Uncle Howdy & Bray Wyatt surrounding Hit Row

As noted, there's been a lot of speculation regarding other superstars joining Bray Wyatt. Even before The Eater of Worlds returning to WWE, fans predicted "The Wyatt 6," a stable of creepy followers of the former champion, arriving. Uncle Howdy is seemingly the first piece of the puzzle.

Vincent and Dutch have also been rumored to be part of the group, along with Eric Young, who allegedly left IMPACT Wrestling to rejoin World Wrestling Entertainment. Lastly, Alexa Bliss has interacted with Howdy on-screen, teasing a reunion with Bray.

There's a chance that Bray and the entirety of the faction will finally form and attack Lashley following his actions on WWE SmackDown. Wyatt, Howdy, Bliss, Vincent, Dutch, and Young could be a fearsome six that would terrorize Bobby Lashley and the rest of WWE. Their official debut may come courtesy of The All Mighty.

