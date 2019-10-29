Ring of Honor News: Jay Lethal injured during UK tour

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 52 // 29 Oct 2019, 07:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The two-time ROH World Champion may be out for a while

Ring of Honor visits UK for three-day event

ROH returned to the UK over the weekend, partaking in a three-day event known as Honor United. The company set up shop in London, Newport, then finished up in Bolton.

Three title bouts were placed throughout the weekend, with London getting the WOH Women's Title match and the ROH Television Title match in the same night. Kelly Klein successfully defended her title against Mandy Leon, while Joe Hendry failed to overcome the ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor.

The final night in Bolton was a stacked card, featuring ROH World Champion Rush defending against Jeff Cobb, Joe Hendry vs Silas Young, Matt Taven against Mark Haskins and more. However, one match didn't go as planned, leading to one of the company's top performers out with an injury.

Misjudged spot causes Jay Lethal to break arm

Originally, Jay Lethal was set to team with Jonathan Gresham to face Villain Enterprises' PCO and Brody King. However, due to a knee injury King suffered earlier this weekend, it was turned into a singles match.

Lethal instead took on PCO in singles action. Sadly, during the match, the former two-time ROH World Champion broke his arm.

As reported by PWInsider, Lethal apparently shifted on the mat just as PCO landed on top of him, forcing his arm to take most of the pressure leading to the break. It's unknown just how long he'll be out, though most injuries of this nature usually take a few months to fully heal.

If all goes well, he'll be back for Ring of Honor's final PPV of the year, Final Battle, in December.

For all of your news, rumors, results and more, make sure to follow Sportskeeda MMA and Sportskeeda Wrestling on Twitter!