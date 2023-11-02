Rising number of tag teams to jeopardize The Judgment Day's reign? 4 WWE duos they need to be cautious about

The Judgment Day makes it clear every week that they run WWE. Given that they appear on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown, the faction may not be wrong either.

The fearsome group comprises some of the most talented stars in wrestling. While they claim to have no leader, Rhea Ripley is arguably in charge of the faction. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio are all in the stable. Moreover, JD McDonagh is attempting to earn a spot in the crew. However, he has been unsuccessful thus far.

Every core faction member currently holds championship gold, with Finn Balor and Damian Priest holding the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title. They defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to regain their gold.

While The Judgment Day has been primarily featured on RAW, numerous threats are lurking on SmackDown and even on NXT. This article will look at some major tag teams, either experienced or newly formed, that could jeopardize the heel tandem's reign.

#4 The Street Profits have embraced the dark side lately

Expand Tweet

The Street Profits is arguably one of the most successful tag teams in modern history. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have held the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships in the past. The duo also won the EVOLVE Tag Team Title after their WWE signing.

The pair went into a slump for a while, not winning gold and losing some crucial matches. Their future looks bright now, however, as Bobby Lashley is now in the picture. The former WWE Champion is helping the two develop a mean streak.

The Judgment Day should absolutely worry about The Street Profits with Lashley by their side. Not only are they an intimidating trio, but their new attitude is troubling. Profits will likely do anything it takes to win. Hence, The Judgment Day might finally have opponents who will stoop as low as them to emerge victorious.

#3 Latino World Order has several possible pairings

Carlito and Santos Escobar

Latino World Order reformed earlier this year under Rey Mysterio's tutelage. The stable's origins date back to World Championship Wrestling when they were a heel group formed by Eddie Guerrero. Mysterio was part of the stable back then and now leads the current version of the faction.

In addition to the WWE Hall of Famer, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega are all integral to the group. Carlito, who recently returned to WWE, is the latest faction member.

The Judgment Day needs to worry about LWO. Not only would the fearsome group suffer from the lack of numbers edge for once, but numerous tandems might target them from the babyface faction. Cruz and Joaquin are a regular duo, but Rey and Santos could step up. Carlito could always fill in, too.

#2 A-Town Down Under has natural chemistry

A-Town Down Under

Austin Theory has been a major success in WWE. While his early career bouncing between NXT and RAW was bumpy at best, he eventually settled in and has become a two-time United States Champion and a former Money in the Bank briefcase holder.

Meanwhile, Grayson Waller doesn't have the championship credentials in WWE that Theory possesses. Instead, he's been a constant thorn in the sides of numerous stars on NXT and SmackDown.

The two egomaniacs coming together is bad news for everybody. They have evident chemistry and could annoy anybody they interact with. The Judgment Day might have to deal with the obnoxious yet talented duo sooner rather than later.

#1 The Creed Brothers could take over WWE

Expand Tweet

The Creed Brothers are a promising tag team currently making waves on NXT. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed are real-life brothers with an unreal level of athletic ability.

Brutus and Julius are already accomplished in pro wrestling in addition to their remarkable amateur wrestling skills. The pair captured the NXT Tag Team Title while part of the developmental brand. They also recently debuted on WWE's main roster and defeated The Alpha Academy.

Despite their RAW appearance, the Creeds haven't been assigned a main roster brand yet. This means they could join Friday Night SmackDown and pose a serious threat to Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think