Rising star, absent giant - 4 WWE Superstars who could be recruited by The Hurt Business

The Hurt Business reformed in WWE last week on RAW without Bobby Lashley, but The All Mighty could be added to the group this week, and they could still be on the lookout for more members.

A number of stars have been linked to The Hurt Business, as it appears that the group could be seen as a five-person team moving forward, with MVP remaining in the managerial role.

The following list looks at four current WWE Superstars who The Hurt Business could recruit.

#4. Tamina

While Tamina does sound like quite a strange addition to the group, it's clear that they lack a female presence. Tamina is one of the few women in the company who has both experience and physical power on her side. Since so many teams have women as part of the group at the moment, it would make sense for The Hurt Business to look at adding a female to their ranks.

Tamina hasn't been seen since The Royal Rumble, and as a member of the Anoa'i family, she would be a fantastic recruit for the team.

#3. Bronson Reed

Looking at the dynamic of the group now, it would make sense for a rising star to be added to learn from Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley before he can embark on a career of his own.

Bronson Reed has already made it clear that he will side with whoever he needs to for his personal benefit, and MVP could be quite convincing. Reed has the dominance that is needed to ensure that the group is taken seriously this time around and could get the foothold he needs on RAW in that time.

#2. WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes is one of the most talked about NXT Superstars in the company at the moment, he has already made a name for himself, and many fans believe a main roster call-up is right around the corner.

MVP recently noted that he would love to work with the rising star, which could be a hint that The Hurt Business could be looking to take him under their wing and show him the way forward on RAW. Hayes has the charisma that the group is potentially lacking and would be a fantastic addition to the stable.

#1. Absent WWE Superstar Omos

Omos hasn't been seen on WWE TV in recent weeks, which is strange since MVP has been his manager in recent times and is yet to explain his absence. There were rumors initially that The Hurt Business would reform and include Omos in their ranks, but he is yet to make an appearance.

The Hurt Business only reformed last week on RAW, meaning that Omos could appear this week and help Bobby Lashley send a message to Brock Lesnar, which would then prove that both men are on the same page.

Omos and Lashley have had their issues in the past, so they would need to find a common enemy to get on the same page, but Omos could learn from the men in The Hurt Business, and he would be a beneficial addition for all parties.

Do you think The Hurt Business will be a five-man team in WWE moving forward? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

