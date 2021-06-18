14-time tag team champion gives his honest opinion on RK-Bro

RK-Bro are the newest tag team on the scene for Monday Night RAW. The duo, consisting of Randy Orton and Riddle, have been both the most entertaining and bizarre pairing that WWE has had in quite some time.

There have been some questions regarding the chemistry between the two, but things have started to change recently. Especially after RK-Bro's match against The New Day.

Orton and Riddle secured the victory against Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in what could be considered an exemplary tag-team performance.

In fact, one of their opponents, 14-time tag team champion Kofi Kingston, appeared on WWE's The Bump, where he gave his honest opinion on RK-Bro as a tag team and what makes them work:

"It was crazy, because I think all of us are watching RK-Bro gel right before our eyes, and unfortunately the culmination happened in the middle of that match, they really came together. They're such a weird combination, but they're so interesting to watch. The dichotomy of the stoic Randy Orton, The Viper, who you know, he's a snake, he's gonna bight you at some point, but then you have Riddle who's just like, 'Cool bro! Look at this cool snake! Let me try to domesticate this snake!' And you're like, 'What are you doing? Why are you doing this? You're gonna get bit!' But it's working and now he's like the cool kid with the snake and the scooter," said Kofi Kingston.

RK-Bro has certainly been gaining some momentum, and to receive such high praise from a tag team veteran like Kofi Kingston is huge. Hopefully we will see them get a title shot soon.

WWE plan on putting the RAW Tag team titles on RK-Bro

WWE Universe are enjoying what the company has been doing with RK-Bro. Not only are the duo of Randy Orton and Riddle a lethal combination, they also add something new as a comedic duo as well.

Many fans are wondering what the potential end goal for RK-Bro is. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter believes that WWE will eventually put the RAW Tag team titles on the duo.

However, they will have to go through AJ Styles and Omos in order to get their hands on the titles.

When do you think RK-Bro will win the RAW Tag Team Championships? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

