5 ways in which RK-Bro has helped Randy Orton

Much like his RKOs, Randy Orton’s alliance with Riddle came out of nowhere. However, it soon became one of the best things about Monday Night RAW, with fans unanimous in their approval for the comical tag team.

Since joining forces to form RK-Bro, Riddle and Orton have tasted more success than many thought they would. Although they've experienced some downs, their cohesion in the ring has resulted in more ups for the unlikely duo.

The 14-time World Champion’s entry into the tag division has seen him wreak havoc across the WWE. The Original Bro and the Viper joining forces has put the entire division on notice, most recently when they won the tag team titles for the second time.

With that in mind - even though he probably didn't need it - here are five ways in which RK-Bro has helped Randy Orton.

#5. Randy Orton is improving his tag team record

RK-Bro is enjoying success as a team

Despite being a legend in singles competition, Randy Orton’s tag team wrestling career is vastly underrated. The Apex Predator has received many hot tags that resulted in an RKO winning the match.

With RK-Bro’s victory on RAW, Orton is now a four-time tag team champion. He also boasts more wins in the division than he's probably given credit for, and will look to improve those stats further with Riddle.

#4. He has some fresh opponents to face

Randy Orton has faced a lot of superstars in his time at WWE. However, no one has wrestled every single opponent the company has to offer. The same goes for Orton, who despite his many years in the industry is yet to lock horns with several superstars.

Having The Legend Killer grace the tag division allows him to face new opponents. Fresh matches are always welcome on any of WWE's brands, and Orton could contest some fun bouts with new faces.

#3. He has bounced back from the abysmal Fiend feud

Orton will not have too many fond memories of this feud

Randy Orton’s personal rivalry with The Fiend was all sorts of dreadful and weird. What started off as a promising angle soon evolved into dark magic, fireballs and weeks of random events taking place.

It was a genuinely bad feud that tarnished the momentum of Orton, The Fiend and Alexa Bliss. By the time it was over, none of the three came out looking good. The Viper then jumped into the program with Riddle, and fans have become wholly invested in his appearances again.

#2. He is part of a long-term storyline

Randy Orton’s association with Riddle has tied him down to a long-term program. The team will contest for titles, defend them, lose them and wrestle matches for as long as the act is fresh. There may even be a breakup down the road, which would keep the storyline going with added stakes.

The advantage of such a program is that it keeps Orton busy for the foreseeable future instead of wandering around aimlessly. Fans will know what to expect and can offer their investment for as long as the association continues.

#1. He can give back to the business

The Riddle-Orton pairing has been a revelation

There is no doubt that Randy Orton is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He has held multiple world championships, won the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank, and is a serial winner. The business has made him the legend he is today, but he is approaching the twilight of his career.

There comes a point when a wrestler has to give back to those who have made him. As Orton has won everything there is to win, he can now put over new stars and mentor them. Teaming with Riddle and being part of the tag division allows him to do this naturally.

Edited by Jacob Terrell