Road Dogg says his photo after beating WWE Hall of Famer is the "coolest picture" he's ever seen (Exclusive)

While Road Dogg is famously known for his time as a tag team competitor, but his singles career is worth taking note of too. The WWE Hall of Famer recalled the time he won the Hardcore Championship from Big Boss Man, and stated that the shot captured following the match is his favorite picture of himself.

The Hardcore title was introduced in late 1988 and was handed to Mick Foley by Vince McMahon himself. The rules around the title are similar to that of the 24/7 championship, with the added excitement of the title changing hands at any time. Road Dogg was the third Hardcore Champion in history as he beat Big Boss Man on an episode of RAW with a little help from Mick Foley.

Here's what he had to say about that match on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestling Outlaws:

"Favorite picture ever of myself is right after I beat Boss Man for the Hardcore title with Mick Foley's help and I had a noose around my neck and blood coming out of my mouth and the hardcore title in my hand and I thought 'that's the coolest picture I've ever seen' and I also worked with Boss Man that night, so that's a great memory" [1:29 - 1:47]

You can check out the picture being referenced in the video below.

Road Dogg went on to have a Hall of Fame career

He is mostly known for his time as a part of D-Generation X and his partnership with Billy Gunn as part of the New Age Outlaws. Regardless, packed arenas still tend to roar in excitement as Road Dogg's voice blares of the speakers proclaiming, "Oh, you didn't know?".

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of DX's induction as a faction.

