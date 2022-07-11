WWE legend Road Dogg clarifies "wins and losses don't count" comment (Exclusive)

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, has clarified his stance on whether wins and losses matter in wrestling.

In 2016, the former WWE writer made headlines when he claimed on Twitter that wins and losses in pre-determined matches “don’t count.” He added that wrestling revolves around fans’ emotional investment in characters, not match outcomes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, he used AEW’s Jon Moxley as an example to explain the thought process behind wrestling win ratios.

“I think this is a never-ending argument: do wins and losses matter?” James said. “I know I’ve been famously quoted as saying they don’t. My whole point in that was if you’re my guy, you’re my guy. If I’m a Jon Moxley fan and you lost the NGW, whatever, title you have, you’re still my guy. I’m still wearing my Moxley shirt.” [2:54-3:19]

Road Dogg shares his view on Kevin Owens' win/loss record

Brian G. James @BrianRDJames @philgreensauce wins and losses don't count, it's about character and he's a winner! @philgreensauce wins and losses don't count, it's about character and he's a winner!

The WWE legend’s Twitter comments came after a fan questioned why Kevin Owens lost against Kalisto on the February 4, 2016, episode of SmackDown.

In James’ opinion, Owens’ loyal fanbase will always stand by the Canadian, even if he loses matches.

“That was my whole context of when I said wins and losses don’t matter,” James continued. “It was about Kevin Owens. Kevin Owens could lose and come out tomorrow and cut a promo and I’d still be a Kevin Owens guy.” [3:19-3:30]

According to Cagematch.net, Owens has won 157 and lost 171 of his 341 televised WWE matches.

Despite losing more matches than he wins, the 38-year-old is still presented as one of the company’s top stars. In April, he main-evented WrestleMania Saturday against WWE icon Stone Cold Steve Austin.

