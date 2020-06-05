Road Dogg heaps praise on Dexter Lumis; Reveals the process behind his character work

The WWE Hall Of Famer has also revealed the extremes that they have gone in developing his character.

Road Dogg believes Dexter Lumis has an inherent coolness.

Road Dogg is currently involved in the character development of NXT Stars

Road Dogg is currently involved with the Performance Center and the NXT brand. On the latest edition of After The Bell podcast and discussed his admiration for Karrion Kross. The WWE Hall Of Famer also named the NXT Superstar he is most interested in at the moment and it is none other than Dexter Lumis.

"Well, I think Dexter Lumis. He's right out of the gate, but right out of the gate interesting as a character, and people want to know more about him."

The former Tag Team Champion opened up on Lumis as a human being and said he finds him particularly interesting as a character. Road Dogg also revealed the extremes that they have gone with his character work, to check what works for Lumis and what does not.

"As a human being, he's a great guy with a lot of really cool talents, and so we'll be getting into those, but again, it wasn't me. It was a team effort. He was one that I got really interested in, and I went way too far with [him]. I had him licking people in a rear chinlock. Lick people in the cheek. You see what works and what doesn't work. It's easy to reel it back in." (H/T : WrestlingInc)

Road Dogg believes Lumis stands out in the NXT locker room

Road Dogg believes that Lumis is more than the obvious talent he shows in the ring. He can take bumps and perform crazy moves inside the ring, but it is not his talent inside the ring that makes hin special. Road Dogg also said that the 36-year-old star has an inherent cool aspect inside him, which makes him stand out in the insanely talented NXT locker room.

"Dexter Lumis is the one that jumps right out to me because as a character a lot of guys come out there and they're wrestlers and they wrestle, and they're great wrestlers and that's what they do. This guy could work and cut flips out of the ring and land on his feet all kind of crazy crap, but that's not why he's cool. He's cool because there's something about him this cool, and he ain't doing much. He's just staring at people, but it's so interesting and cool."

Currently, Dexter Lumis has been seen interfering in The Undisputed Era's business a lot. He even got involved in Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong's No.1 Contenders match for NXT Tag Team Championships this week as well.

Advertisement

He also made a sketch on this week's NXT hinting that he will play a part in the outcome of the NXT Championship match between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream at TakeOver: In Your House.