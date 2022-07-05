5 fascinating fan theories for the road to SummerSlam - Theory's fate, Liv Morgan's next challenger, the mystery vignette   

WWE is officially on the road to SummerSlam 2022. After a rollercoaster night at Money In The Bank, plans for the Biggest Party Of The Summer will unfold over the course of this month. The card is already shaping up nicely, with the Last Man Standing Undisputed Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns set to headline the event.

The lineup for the premium live event got more stacked immediately after Money In The Bank went off air as Happy Corbin attacked Pat McAfee and accepted his challenge.

As we edge closer to the event, challengers will step up for the new United States and Smackdown championships as well as the Intercontinental and RAW Women's Championships. Amidst all this, the WWE Universe has been busy trying to anticipate what else could be in store come July 30.

On that note, let's take a look at a few fascinating fan theories flying around regarding the 35th edition of SummerSlam.

#5 Dominik Mysterio joins The Judgment Day

The Mysterios hit a double 619 on The Judgement Day

Rey and Dominik Mysterio have been in somewhat of a rut in recent months. Since losing the Smackdown Tag Team Championships at Money In The Bank 2021, success has been hard to come by for the duo. While a split between the first father-son tag team champions in WWE history has been repeatedly teased in the past, the creative has persisted in keeping them together.

The Mysterios are currently embroiled in a feud with The Judgment Day, with the latter inviting the younger Mysterio to join them on a recent RAW episode. The faction has been teasing adding new members, and SummerSlam feels like the right stage for Dominik to finally turn on his dad and kickstart his career away from the latter's shadow. The Father vs Son Tale promises fireworks but it remains to be seen if it will be executed at SummerSlam 2022.

#4 The Street Profits break up at SummerSlam

The Street Profits' undisputed tag team title bout against The Usos at Money In The Bank ended in controversy, setting up a potential SummerSlam rematch. The finish to the match saw Montez Ford contentiously pinned for the Usos' victory despite raising his shoulder before the referee counted to three. The duo exhibited subtle hints of tension during a post-match interview.

Prior to this, The Ones made multiple insinuations of dissent between the Profits in the buildup to Money In The Bank. With talk of Montez Ford's singles potential gaining more momentum with each passing day, fan speculation is running wild.

A potential SummerSlam rematch due to the controversial finish could end with the challengers falling short. As a result, the Street Profits could implode to set up a singles feud.

#3 Liv Morgan's title reign ends quicker than expected at SummerSlam?

Liv Morgan is the new SmackDown Women's Champion

Liv Morgan had the biggest night of her career at Money In The Bank 2022, winning the namesake contract before cashing in on the same night. At SummerSlam, she may yet face her biggest challenge if fan theories are to be believed.

With Ronda Rousey potentially seeking a rematch for the SmackDown Women's Championship, fans fear for the longevity of Morgan's reign. Bayley and Charlotte Flair's imminent returns are also expected to land them in the main event scene of the SmackDown women's division.

With such incredible star power potentially coming for Morgan's newly-won championship, the WWE Universe fears that she will lose her crown to a more established star at the second-biggest premium live event of the year. The silver lining is that this could begin an epic redemption story similar to Bianca Belair's from SummerSlam2021 to WrestleMania 38.

#2 The superstar in the mysterious vignette

The WWE Universe were left intrigued by the mysterious video package that aired at Money In The Bank 2022. Fans and media alike were left dissecting the short clip, with various theories emerging with regards to whose arrival it could foreshadow.

The dark tone of the vignette was reminiscent of former world champion Bray Wyatt. Other clues such as the gold medal, "Latino Heat" numberplate and Hardy Boyz-esque armwear suggested callbacks to some of Edge's greatest rivalries. Gable Steveson was another suggested name.

It remains to be seen whether the mystery star will be revealed on the road to SummerSlam.

#1 The fate of Theory's Money In The Bank cash-in

Will Theory cash in successfully?

The biggest talking point on the road to SummerSlam is the Undisputed championship Last Man Standing match. With Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns set to end their almost decade-long rivalry with what is billed as "One Last Match," either man is a believable victor. However, WWE has repeatedly teased a cash-in at the conclusion of the contest, similar to Seth Rollins' legendary intervention at WrestleMania 31.

Many in the WWE Universe deem Theory a future star, but few are convinced that he is ready to dethrone The Tribal Chief or The Beast. This has led fans to speculate that the selfie-clicking youngster will unsuccessfully cash in or lose the contract similar to 2020 winner Otis.

One particularly interesting theory (no pun intended) is that John Cena will have a hand in either scenario, setting up a WrestleMania 39 bout against the youngster or a record 17th world title win!

LIVE POLL Q. Will Theory be successful if he cashes in on Roman Reigns? Yes No 6 votes so far