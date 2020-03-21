Rob Gronkowski mocks 'Ginger Mahal' after WWE SmackDown debut

Rob Gronkowski previously encountered Jinder Mahal at WrestleMania 33

Mahal has been out since June 2019 with a knee injury but he is expected to return soon

Rob Gronkowski and Jinder Mahal

Rob Gronkowski mocked Jinder Mahal in an interview after his SmackDown debut by repeatedly referring to the former WWE Champion as “Ginger Mahal”.

The WrestleMania 36 host kicked off the March 20 episode of SmackDown in a segment with Mojo Rawley, Elias and Baron Corbin, resulting in him suggesting that WWE should book a match between Elias and Corbin at ‘Mania.

Speaking to Kayla Braxton in the backstage area following the segment, Gronkowski revealed that he borrowed Rawley’s shoes when he interfered in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 to take out Mahal.

“When I was at WrestleMania three years ago and I knocked out Ginger… Jinder… whatever… Ginger Mahal, and I laid him out and gave him the SmackDown at WrestleMania, let me tell you, I borrowed Mojo’s shoes. He was size sixteen, they were fresh, and that’s the shoes I laid out Ginger Mahal. Ginger… Ginger.”

Rob Gronkowski and Jinder Mahal's WWE history

Mojo Rawley’s most memorable WWE moment came at WrestleMania 33 when he won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, courtesy of some assistance from his real-life best friend, Rob Gronkowski.

A member of WWE’s security team did not realise that Gronkowski was part of the show and initially tried to hold him back. She then allowed him over the barricade and into the ring, where he charged Mahal to the mat with a shoulder tackle.

Rawley then eliminated Killian Dain and Mahal to win the match.