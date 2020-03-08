Roderick Strong teases a match with returning former WWE Champion

Roderick Strong

In a recent edition of WWE Backstage, Jeff Hardy made his highly-awaited return to TV after successfully recovering from a leg injury that had kept him out of in-ring action for a while.

Hardy was involved in a Q&A and answered some interesting questions, naming the one Superstar from NXT that he would like to face at some point.

Hardy, who revealed that he would like to have a match against Roderick Strong, has now been put on notice by the former NXT North American Champion, who took to Twitter to send a message .

Roderick Strong teases a match with Jeff Hardy

Since making his debut for WWE NXT, Roderick Strong has shared the ring with some of the very best WWE has to offer including the likes of AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Velveteen Dream.

Strong, being the veteran in-ring performer that he is, was recently picked by Jeff Hardy as his dream NXT opponent. The Undisputed Era member took to Twitter and teased a potential match against the former WWE Champion, stating that he will be waiting for Hardy.

What's next for Jeff Hardy?

Following the departure of Matt Hardy from the WWE, it remains to be seen what the company has in store for Jeff Hardy, who is likely to continue as a singles performer.