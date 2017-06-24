ROH Best In The World Results: Strap Match, 6 Man Tag-Team Championship Match, New ROH Champion and more

New ROH Champion, Brutal strap match, shocking new 6-man Tag champs, and more!

@@WrestlingFan02_ by darshan.sheth News 24 Jun 2017, 15:00 IST

The main event of the blockbuster pay-per-view saw a phenomenal match between Cody and Christopher Daniels.

Ring of Honour’s Third Annual Best In The World pay-per-view took place on June 23rd, 2017 at Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts. The card was stacked with huge independent wrestling personalities and the show itself was nothing short of phenomenal.

The show saw a brutal strap match, a 6-man Tag-Team Championship match, a gruesome battle for the RoH TV Title and a shocking conclusion to the main event.

The show started with a video package to create hype for the pay-per-view. We are welcomed by Ian Riccaboni and BJ Whitmer as they give us a quick reminder of all the matches to come.

#1 The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia) vs. Ultimo Guerrero and El Terrible The Kingdom vs Guerrero and Terrible was the opening match of the pay-per-view. The Kingdom have arrived at Best in the World! #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/BLbzIqE1c3 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 24, 2017 The Kingdom came out first with Taven donning the attire of a King on a throne and Marseglia coming out chained to a stretcher possibly drawing inspiration from the cult classic character Jason from Friday the 13th. Ultimo Guerrero and El Terrible came out next. Marseglia and Terrible started things off with some classic headlocks and wristlocks and some biting from both sides. There was some back and forth action before Taven came in. Taven took a lot of damage before taking out both Guerrero and Terrible. There was some minor interference by the third member of the Kingdom, TKO Ryan during the match. Ultimo Guerrero showing The Kingdom how it's done! #RHOBITW pic.twitter.com/ixZfeRKtx8 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 24, 2017 The match ended after Marseglia tried to help the fallen Taven, leading to a distraction and a quick roll-up by Guerrero for the three count. Winners: Ultimo Guerrero and El Terrible (by pinfall)

