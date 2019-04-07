×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ROH/NJPW News: Enzo & Cass react to invading the ROH G1 Supercard show

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
73   //    07 Apr 2019, 12:57 IST

Courtesy: @Every1SayIMBoss
Courtesy: @Every1SayIMBoss

What's the story?

Enzo and Cass invaded the Ring of Honor G1 Supercard last night before being led away by security. The former WWE Superstars have now commented social media after last night's incident.

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania weekend has gone off to a mental start. The weekend started with the incredible NXT TakeOver: New York show on Friday. Saturday saw the NJPW/ROH G1 Show in MSG and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The G1 show was 'invaded' by former WWE Superstars Enzo and Cass while a fan came into the ring and tried to tackle Bret Hart during the Hall of Fame ceremony. As for the HOF ceremony, a fan jumped the rail and tried to tackle Bret Hart.

During the ROH G1 Supercard, Enzo and Cass jumped the barricade and confronted former WWE Superstar Bully Ray.fka Bubba Ray Dudley. When it happened, fans were not sure whether the incident was a part of the show or a shoot. The feed was blacked out during a part of the incident that made it feel even more real. We can now confirm, thanks to Voices of Wrestling, that the incident was indeed a part of the show.

The incident has definitely added to the buzz around the show and don't be surprised if you see Enzo and Cass in Ring of Honor soon.

The heart of the matter

After their invasion of last night's ROH G1 Supercard, Enzo and Cass haev finally reacted on social media. Here's what the 'Realest Guys In THe Room' had to say on Twitter earleir today:

What's next?

It looks like Enzo and Cass may have signed a deal with Ring of Honor. It's good to see the duo back together and it won't be a surprise if they challenge for the Ring of Honor Tag Titles soon.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Ring of Honor Enzo Amore Big Cass
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
ROH/NJPW Rumors: Reason why Enzo & Cass invaded the G1 Supercard show
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Two former WWE Superstars invade NJPW and ROH G1 Supercard show 
RELATED STORY
ROH/NJPW News: Buly Ray to face outspoken former WWE Star in a street fight
RELATED STORY
5 Crazy things we learned on day 2 of WrestleMania 35 weekend
RELATED STORY
NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard: Why Kazuchika Okada needs to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE can adapt from ROH
RELATED STORY
5 potential matches for a WWE vs ROH supershow
RELATED STORY
More WWE Superstars Wrestled In Ring Of Honor Than You May Remember
RELATED STORY
5 Best rivalries of AJ Styles from the Indies
RELATED STORY
Ring of Honor Wrestling and WWE: Wrestlers who worked for both promotions
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us