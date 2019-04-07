ROH/NJPW News: Enzo & Cass react to invading the ROH G1 Supercard show

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 73 // 07 Apr 2019, 12:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Courtesy: @Every1SayIMBoss

What's the story?

Enzo and Cass invaded the Ring of Honor G1 Supercard last night before being led away by security. The former WWE Superstars have now commented social media after last night's incident.

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania weekend has gone off to a mental start. The weekend started with the incredible NXT TakeOver: New York show on Friday. Saturday saw the NJPW/ROH G1 Show in MSG and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The G1 show was 'invaded' by former WWE Superstars Enzo and Cass while a fan came into the ring and tried to tackle Bret Hart during the Hall of Fame ceremony. As for the HOF ceremony, a fan jumped the rail and tried to tackle Bret Hart.

During the ROH G1 Supercard, Enzo and Cass jumped the barricade and confronted former WWE Superstar Bully Ray.fka Bubba Ray Dudley. When it happened, fans were not sure whether the incident was a part of the show or a shoot. The feed was blacked out during a part of the incident that made it feel even more real. We can now confirm, thanks to Voices of Wrestling, that the incident was indeed a part of the show.

Just got a text. 100% work. Was told the upper level office pushed for it despite booking team being largely against it. https://t.co/XfPUueJgpt — Voices of Wrestling (@voiceswrestling) April 7, 2019

The incident has definitely added to the buzz around the show and don't be surprised if you see Enzo and Cass in Ring of Honor soon.

The heart of the matter

After their invasion of last night's ROH G1 Supercard, Enzo and Cass haev finally reacted on social media. Here's what the 'Realest Guys In THe Room' had to say on Twitter earleir today:

What's next?

It looks like Enzo and Cass may have signed a deal with Ring of Honor. It's good to see the duo back together and it won't be a surprise if they challenge for the Ring of Honor Tag Titles soon.

Advertisement