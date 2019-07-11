×
ROH history: Current WWE trainer gets a spine-chilling warning from Bullet Club

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Feature
420   //    11 Jul 2019, 03:12 IST

The Bullet Club does not take these things too kindly

The backstory

Following the departures of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows from NJPW and ROH, Bullet Club was sort of in a desperate need of new members and eventually underwent a massive change, as the faction started bringing in some new faces to their ranks.

In May of 2016, a 24-year-old Adam "Hangman Page" turned his back on his fellow Ring of Honor colleagues and aligned himself with the villainous Bullet Club at the War of the Worlds tour.

Steve Corino gets his one and final warning from The Bullet Club

Adam Page's affiliation with Bullet Club was definitely the biggest turning point of his career and was also a major point in the BC's renovation in 2016. However, one man in particular who certainly didn't entertain the idea of Page as a member of the Biz Cliz was his former tag team partner Steve Corino. Yes, the very same former ECW World Champion, Steve Corino.

A month after the conclusion to the War of the Worlds tour, Corino finally decided to take a stand against Bullet Club, as he crashed into the group's locker room during an episode of ROH TV and directly got into a confrontation with Page in the first place. Tanga Loa, Matt and Nick Jackson were the first ones to respond as they tried to keep both Corino and Page separated, whereas, Omega repeatedly asked the former to keep his cool.

However, one man who certainly didn't take Corino's actions too kindly was Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga as he threatened Corino by asking him "Do you know what room you're in right now?" and eventually shoved him. This eventually led to Kenny Omega finally stepping in and doing his part as Bullet Club's leader, as 'The Cleaner' made it pretty clear to Corino that the BC is definitely a fan of the former ECW star and also love his commentary, as well.

This was also the exact reason why the Biz Cliz gave Corino his one and final warning and asked him to get over all of it. Omega also made it pretty clear that this was Corino's last chance to let it all go and if he hadn't then he and The Elite would greet him with a few superkicks.

Corino didn't really have much to say to the Bullet Club after that warning, as he walked out of their locker room without saying a word.

The aftermath

Hangman Page and The rest of The Elite eventually decided to depart from the Bullet Club and the dissension they had created within the group in the first place in 2018.

Ring of Honor Bullet Club Kenny Omega Steve Corino History of WWE
