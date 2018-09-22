ROH/Impact News: ROH and Impact Wrestling Go To War on Jericho Cruise

Impact Wrestling and ROH are set to go to war!

What's the story?

Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea has just stepped up to the next level. The cruise is set to play host to a number of dream matches, but now the latest addition to the Cruise means that the Cruise will see both Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor participate in a big way during the Cruise.

The two promotions are set to send a five-person team each, who will compete against each other.

In case you didn't know...

The Cruise of Jericho is set to be a first of its kind event, where music and wrestling will both take place. With several legends lined up for the cruise, such as Rey Mysterio, DDP and Mick Foley, the cruise was already a talked about event.

With several wrestlers from ROH competing, the cruise had become fans looked forward to as a chance to meet their favourite wrestlers in real life. Set to take place between the 27th of October and the 31st of October, sailing from Miami to the Bahamas, the cruise has looked like a huge event for wrestling greats from around the world to gather.

After the success of All In, the cruise looked like the perfect place to continue the next big event in the Independent Wrestling Scene, and with this news, it might just be.

The heart of the matter

While there had been rumours about Impact Wrestling participating in the Cruise of Jericho, it was yet to be confirmed.

But now, Chris Jericho took to his Instagram profile to confirm what fans had long talked about. Impact Wrestling is set to be a big part of the cruise, as a five-man team from Impact Wrestling will take on a five-man team from ROH as the two promotions go to war.

Impact Wrestling is set to be represented by Johnny Impact, LAX, Brian Cage and Sami Callihan, while ROH will be represented by five members of the Bullet Club: Cody, Young Bucks, 'Hangman' Adam Page and Marty Scurll.

This is one of the first times that the two promotions are set to face each other at such large a scale.

What's next?

The Cruise is set to take place between October 27th and 31st, with this being one of the largest events of its kind.

How significant do you think the Cruise is and what effect will it have on wrestling in general? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.