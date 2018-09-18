Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ROH/Indie News: Cody Rhodes set to defend the NWA World Championship in Ring of Honor

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
382   //    18 Sep 2018, 03:45 IST

Cody Rhodes is all set to make his first NWA World Title defense
Cody Rhodes is all set to make his first NWA World Title defense

What's the story?

Two weeks since winning the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes is now all set to defend his newly won title belt for the very first time against the very talented Willie Mack.

In case you didn't know...

At the inaugural All In event, Bullet Club's Cody Rhodes won his second World Title in Pro Wrestling. Since his departure from the WWE, The American Nightmare captured the historic NWA World's Heavyweight Championship by defeating Nick Aldis on the 1st of September.

The NWA World Title is quite arguably one of the most prestigious championship belts in Pro Wrestling, considering the fact that the title was once held by the likes of Ric Flair, Harley Race, and even Cody's own father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes.

The heart of the matter

Prior to Cody Rhodes' NWA World's Heavyweight Championship rematch against Nick Aldis from All In, the National Wrestling Alliance has now confirmed that The American Nightmare will be defending the NWA World Title against Willie Mack prior to the 70th Anniversary of the NWA.

It was earlier announced on Twitter by NWA that Cody will be defending his NWA World Title against the current CWFH Heritage Heavyweight Champion, Willie Mack, who is mostly known for his work with Lucha Underground and also due to his tenure on the Independent Circuit with promotions such as PWG, House of Hardcore, and The Crash Lucha as well.

As noted, Cody's first NWA World Title reign will be under his home promotion of Ring of Honor later this month as part of the ROH: Death Before Dishonor tour in Las Vegas.

What's next?

Cody Rhodes will be defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship on Saturday the 29th of September, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada during ROH: Death Before Dishonor XII weekend.

