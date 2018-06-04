ROH/Indie News: Cody Rhodes teases a potential location for All In 2

The Bullet Club is looking to break all sorts of barriers.

04 Jun 2018

Cody with The Young Bucks

During the recent Ring of Honor show at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, Bullet Club members Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks apparently teased a possible location for a potential All In 2.

As per noted in 2017, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks decided to organize a big wrestling event that will seat a total of 10,000 people and is likely to be the biggest Independent wrestling show of all time.

The initial reason why Rhodes and The Young Bucks decided to organize this self-financed event is due to a Twitter exchange between Rhodes and The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, who had previously claimed that Cody’s home promotion Ring of Honor was not capable of selling out a 10,000 seat arena.

At the recent ROH show in New York City, ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes was seemingly very skeptical about hosting the second edition of All In at New York City, as he trolled the NYC crowd and told them that they would never get the privilege of witnessing an All In event in a city like New York.

However, it seems like, later on in the night, Cody eventually decided to change his mind, as he along with The Young Bucks claimed that famous Hammerstein Ballroom might not be big enough to host the next All In event, but the historic Madison Square Garden is evidently just a few blocks away and might just be big enough to host the second edition of All In.

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks’ upcoming All In event will take place on the 1st of September at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois and so far so, numerous superstars such as the likes of Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Tessa Blanchard, the Bullet Club, Rey Mysterio, and plenty more have been confirmed to appear at All In.