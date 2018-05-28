ROH/Indie News: Nick Aldis sets an interesting stipulation for his upcoming match against Cody Rhodes at All In

Rhodes and Aldis have raised the stakes for All In!

Soumik Datta ANALYST News 28 May 2018, 03:51 IST 927 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis

What's the story?

During this week's Ring of Honor show in London, UK, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis laid out an interesting Title vs Title challenge to 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes for his All In event.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier in 2017, ROH Superstar Cody Rhodes, along with his Bullet Club stablemates Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, decided to organize a self-financed event called All In, which will seemingly seat a total of 10,000 people and, is likely to be one of the biggest Professional Wrestling events of all time.

Also during the recent All In press conference, NWA Owner Billy Corgan along with Cody himself announced that the NWA Heavyweight Championship will be on the line come September 1st.

The heart of the matter

This past Saturday at Honor United: London, NWA Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis stated that he's indeed willing to defend his championship belt but only under at one condition.

According to Aldis, the only way he will defend the NWA Championship against Cody at the All In event is if Cody wins the ROH Championship and agrees to a Champion Vs Champion match in Illinois.

What's next?

Cody Rhodes' self-financed All In event will take place on the 1st of September in Rosemont, Illinois, however, prior to that 'The American Nightmare' is likely to challenge Dalton Castle in an ROH World Title rematch at ROH: Best in the World in Baltimore, Maryland. But, Castle is currently scheduled to defend his ROH Championship against CMLL's Ultimo Guerrero next Saturday in New York City.

Author's Take

The All In event is also likely to be the biggest game-changer for Independent wrestling history and could also potentially turn out to be the biggest Indy show of all time and things have definitely started to heat up as well.

With the inclusion of the rest of The Bullet Club, Kazuchika Okada, Tessa Blanchard, and other notable stars, All In could potentially turn out to be a huge event for Independent Wrestling.