ROH News: Bobby Fish might leave the promotion, could be NXT-bound

With Fish's announcement, is he on the way out of ROH?

by Jeremy Bennett News 17 Mar 2017, 02:02 IST

Will Fish leave the promotion?

What’s the story?

Ring Of Honor Superstar Bobby Fish took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that as of March 27th, he will be available for independent professional wrestling bookings. Mike Johnson from PWInsider reports that Fish’s long-term exclusive deal with Ring Of Honor expired at the end of 2016. Reportedly, he was working on a 30-day extension.

Beginning March 27, 2017... I am once again accepting independent professional wrestling bookings...Please DM me here... Thank you. pic.twitter.com/XGylHHtMmc — Bobby Fish (@theBobbyFish) March 15, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

While he may not look it, Fish is 40 years old. He has been wrestling professionally since 2002. From 2006 to 2013 he was with Pro Wrestling Noah before joining Ring Of Honor. Fish continues to perform at a high level as Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked him #26 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in 2016.

The heart of the matter

Mike Johnson states that Fish can still work with Ring Of Honor, but is also free to work for any other independent promotions as well. The interesting part of this situation is that in a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Fish stated that the days of his tag team reDRagon with Kyle O’Reilly may not be done.

O’Reilly was done with Ring Of Honor at the end of 2016 and is highly speculated to join NXT sometime in 2017. Could Fish’s comments mean that reDRagon will reunite in NXT sometime after WrestleMania?

What’s next?

Expect some new faces to show up at NXT after Takeover during WrestleMania weekend. There are already vignettes for Alister Black (Tommy End), so there could be plans for O’Reilly to make a surprise debut at that time as well.

There are usually call-ups to the main roster after WrestleMania, so new talent needs to debut to replace them.

Author’s take

Fish is a tremendous talent and NXT needs tag teams. With so many strong rumors of O’Reilly going to NXT, maybe he’s talked Fish into joining him. That would be a huge addition because NXT only has three legit contending tag teams right now.

One of those three teams is The Revival who are rumored to be getting called up to the main roster after WrestleMania.

