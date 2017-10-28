ROH News: Bullet Club summons 'The Cleaner' for war with WWE NXT

Bullet Club pulls out all the stops ahead of head-on collision with NXT house show.

Bullet Club brings in 'The Cleaner' Kenny Omega

What’s the story?

WWE’s NXT brand goes head-to-head with ROH as they are set to organise their respective house shows in San Antonio, Texas on November 17th.

Bullet Club have roped in the services of "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega who will ‘invade’ San Antonio over the weekend next month.

BREAKING: Kenny Omega invades San Antonio on Friday, November 17th! https://t.co/eOC6NEDCAr pic.twitter.com/9r3O5nwlHc — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 26, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE recently announced an NXT Championship match for the brand’s November 17th live event between Drew McIntyre and Adam Cole, with Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee.

Several industry experts have said that the addition of HBK to the house show is a business strategy to ensure that the NXT house show does better than ROH’s event, given that both shows take place on the same night.

The heart of the matter

Bullet Club member and former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, promised two huge surprises for fans attending the ROH house show. It has now been revealed that Kenny Omega will compete at the event.

Furthermore, the show features the ‘Survival of the Fittest’ tournament, with the victor earning a shot at the ROH World Championship. Besides, ROH is priming to showcase not only the BC West (Cody, Matt & Nick Jackson, Marty Scurll and Adam Page) but ‘The Elite’ aka the team of The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick) and IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega.

Additionally, the event will also feature WWE, TNA and ROH veteran, Bully Ray, who recently announced his retirement, as well as Dalton Castle.

What’s next?

NXT and ROH’s live events take place on November 17th in San Antonio, Texas.

Author’s take

Fans and pundits are hyped about NXT and ROH going one-on-one with these stacked live events.

As a huge fan of both the WWE and ROH, I’m looking forward to this!