ROH News: Bully Ray to face NJPW star at Ring of Honor event

A thrilling match has been put on the cards for the War of the Worlds Edinburgh event!

The match is official

What’s the story?

It has been confirmed by Ring of Honor via their official Twitter account that Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) will be facing off against NJPW star EVIL at Ring of Honor’s War of the Worlds. The Tweet confirming the same can be seen below:

Bully Ray and EVIL face off at War of the Worlds Edinburgh https://t.co/jD5Ybl8qs3 pic.twitter.com/nYU3dPFVRZ — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 28, 2017

The “War of the Worlds” event where this match will be taking place will be held in Edinburgh, UK as part of the War of the Worlds UK tour.

In case you didn’t know...

Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray had joined Ring of Honor in March 2017 and made his first appearance with the promotion during the Manhattan Mayhem event. Bully Ray has been undefeated in singles competition in Ring of Honor since his debut and has also made a team with The Briscoes for Ring of Honor’s Six-man Tag Team division.

EVIL is a former Ring of Honor and current NJPW star. He holds the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship alongside Sanada and Bushi and is a part of the Los Ingobernables de Japon stable.

The heart of the matter

Bully Ray and The Briscoes defended their Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Championships against the Los Ingobernables de Japon (LIJ) team (comprising of Bushi, EVIL and Sanada) at the War of the Worlds event in Dearborn, Michigan on 10th May 2017.

LIJ would subsequently extract revenge by defeating Bully Ray, The Briscoes and Dalton Castle in an 8-man Tag Team match on ROH TV. After having an altercation during the match, Bully Ray and EVIL requested to be booked in a singles match against each other.

It has been officially announced that Bully Ray and EVIL will indeed be going up against each other at the “War of the Worlds” show in Edinburgh, UK on 20th August 2017. The match doesn’t appear to have any added stipulations as of yet.

The War of the Worlds tour is being jointly promoted and produced by Ring of Honor, CMLL, NJPW and RPW.

What’s next?

The Edinburgh Show will happen on 20th August 2017 at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange venue. It will be the third day of the War of the Worlds’ UK tour with several other top ROH, NJPW and CMLL stars also being scheduled to appear.

Author’s take

Ring of Honor is coming up with some very interesting matchups, storylines, gimmicks and wrestling recently.

Historically, Ring of Honor have always been known to deliver as far as the quality of their product is concerned and it doesn’t seem like they’ll be faltering at the War of the Worlds tour either. With the likes of NJPW and CMLL on board, things can only be getting better!

I’m personally very excited to see Bully Ray face off against EVIL. Here’s hoping that they have a great match that can do justice to the skills and strengths of both the Superstars.

