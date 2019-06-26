ROH News: Colt Cabana out of Best In The World 2019 PPV match

Colt Cabana

What's the story?

Ring of Honor next PPV, Best In The World 2019, is scheduled for this Friday in Baltimore, MD. Unfortunately, one of the marquee matches will be forced to make a major change due to an injury to Colt Cabana.

In case you didn't know...

NWA World's Champion Nick Aldis and NWA National Champion Colt Cabana were set to take on former ROH tag champs Jay and Mark Briscoe at this Friday's event. The brothers had more or less declared war on the National Wrestling Alliance after being disqualified and, in their eyes, disrespected during the NWA sanctioned Crockett Cup tag team tournament back in April (as well as having to win a qualifying match to enter the tournament in the first place, despite their credentials).

The Briscoes had attacked the two NWA singles champions on a recent episode of the Ring of Honor TV show, driving the pair to team up in order to get revenge. Unfortunately, due to an injury suffered by Cabana, Aldis will have to find a new partner.

The heart of the matter

“For those of you who have followed my career, it’s been years since I’ve missed many shows in a row,” Cabana explains in the video above as to why he can no longer compete in Friday's tag match. "[I]f I want to continue doing this for another ten years, which I do," he continues, "I have to be smart." [H/T Pro Wrestling Sheet]

According to reports, the injury Cabana is dealing with is a hematoma on his quadriceps.

What's next?

The match is still scheduled to continue, with Aldis getting a new partner. The partner will be revealed during Best In The World 2019's pre-show. The show, which also includes a Flip Gordon vs RUSH match, will be shown on FITE TV as well as ROH's Facebook page.

