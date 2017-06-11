ROH News: Dalton Castle signs new deal with Ring of Honor

The Party Peacock will continue to stay in ROH for the time being.

11 Jun 2017

Dalton Castle and his Boys

What’s the story?

Ring of Honor is one of the top wrestling companies in the United States, with some of the best talents in the business today. As some wrestlers like Adam Cole head to greener pastures in WWE, ROH has managed to keep one of it’s most entertaining talents, Dalton Castle, under contract.

In case you didn’t know...

Ring of Honor has been the launching pad for many a career in the past decade and a half. Many top names in the business made a name for themselves in the promotion, such as Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, and many more wrestlers.

In the past five years, WWE has tried to reach out to the Indy fan base, grabbing many wrestlers from that market. Most recently, former three-time ROH Champion Adam Cole was rumoured to be heading to NXT.

Other ROH talent that has recently made their way to the big leagues in the past few years includes Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Roderick Strong.

The heart of the matter

“The Party Peacock” Dalton Castle, has been an important part of ROH, and recently had a shot at the ROH World Title in April. After he failed to take the title from Christopher Daniels, many wondered if Castle was going to leave the promotion.

Castle’s deal was to expire in June and it was speculated that he might be making his way to Full Sail University in the near future. However, this does not seem to be the case.

According to PWInsider.com Dalton Castle has agreed to terms with ROH, signing a new deal in the last few days. It is unknown how long this new contract will last, but we now know the “Charismatic Milkshake” isn’t leaving anytime soon.

What’s next?

The next ROH PPV is Best in the World on June 23rd, and Castle has quite a match to prepare for. Castle and his Boys will be taking on Bully Ray and the Briscoes for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

Should they win, this would be Castle’s first ROH title since joining the promotion in 2013. Other matches on the card include The Young Bucks against War Machine for the ROH Tag Titles and Christopher Daniels vs Cody (Rhodes) for the ROH World Title.

Author’s Take

It’s good to see ROH keep hold of Dalton Castle who has been a fan favourite from day one, back in 2013. With a gimmick like his, that of the oddly flamboyant effeminate wrestler, I tend to feel the stranger the better, and Dalton has definitely taken this character in a strange direction. It’s hard not to cheer for a man who uses his “boys” as steps and furniture.

I’m sure he will be ‘Peacocking’ his way to NXT in the next few years, and it will be well deserved.

However, I would like to see him win a title or two in ROH before making the jump. It’s also important to think about how much free reign talents on the indy scene are allowed to have. Dalton has taken this character to heights that I never thought possible, and I’m not sure if he would be allowed that kind of freedom in the WWE.

So it would be in his best interest to get as much exposure as possible before heading there, whenever that may be.