ROH News: Donovan Dijak announces departure from Ring of Honor

Donovan Dijak announces his departure from Ring of Honor Wrestling after two years with the promotion.

13 Feb 2017

Dijak has bid adieu to the promotion that defined his career

Donovan Dijak has officially announced his departure from Ring of Honor after two-and-a-half years with the company, saying goodbye to the promotion and its fans via Twitter on Sunday morning. In his closing words, Dijak called ROH a “defining piece” of who he is as a wrestler.

Dijak debuted with the promotion in 2014 as a Future of Honor event for up-and-coming stars looking to break into the company. He then took part in the 2015 Top Prospects tournament, which has produced names like Adam Cole, Michael Elgin, Mike Bennett, Kyle O'Reilly, ACH and both members of War Machine.

Dijak managed to win the tournament but forfeited his guaranteed championship opportunity to Jay Lethal in order to become a member of the House of Truth faction. He has also been a consistent member of several independent promotions, including Beyond Wrestling, Chaotic Wrestling and Northeast Wrestling in the United States.

Here is the emotional tweet put out by Dijak:

Dijak worked his final match for the company at Saturday's night's television taping in Pittsburgh, in a losing effort to the “The Villain” Marty Scurll for the ROH World Television Championship.

At only 29-years-old he certainly has a long career in front of him, and he certainly has that classic “WWE look” at six-foot-seven and well over 250 pounds, if he wants to go the route of NXT and the WWE Performance Center.

In my opinion, Dijak is a good talent that brings a lot to the table and you can watch him grow and improve over the course of his two years with Ring of Honor. He had a great opportunity to work with some world-class stars and trainers, and still being relatively young he has a high ceiling for success if he can get in with the right group.