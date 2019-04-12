ROH News: Enzo Amore and Big Cass reveal new names, team name and merchandise

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.68K // 12 Apr 2019, 02:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Former WWE Superstars Enzo Amore and Big Cass seem primed to assert their dominance in ROH

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstars Enzo Amore and Big Cass are said to have finally reunited as a tag team, albeit outside the WWE -- as the duo 'invaded' the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard which transpired on April 6th, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Amore and Cass are now expected to perform for ROH, and keeping in line with the ongoing rumors regarding them having signed with the company; the duo have now released a rather intriguing promo on social media.

In case you didn't know...

Enzo Amore and Big Cass have known one another since they were teenagers, and eventually met once again in the WWE, as they began performing for the company's NXT brand in 2013.

They continued working as the tag team "Enzo & Cass" on NXT, and debuted on the WWE main roster in 2016.

The two talented Superstars gained a considerable amount of popularity, primarily owing to their catchphrases and character presentation during their main roster run -- Following which, they split up in 2017, and feuded with one another before an injury to Cass abruptly ended their rivalry.

The heart of the matter

Enzo Amore was released from the WWE in January of 2018, whereas Big Cass was granted his release from the company in mid-2018.

Amore subsequently began pursuing a career in the hip hop industry, and released several songs in the months that ensued -- Meanwhile, Cass occasionally performed on the indie professional wrestling circuit.

Enzo and Cass appeared at the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6th, and after jumping the guardrail, attacked The Briscoe Brothers.

The aforementioned attack was preceded by a tag team "Winner Takes All" match: Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) vs. Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Sanada) vs. The Briscoe Brothers (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) -- a contest that saw the Guerrillas of Destiny win, and take home the IWGP Tag Team and ROH World Tag Team Championships.

Advertisement

After the conclusion of the aforementioned match, Enzo and Cass jumped the guardrails, and attacked The Briscoe Brothers as well as Bully Ray -- the latter of whom had tried to intervene in the brawl.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass have now put forth a promo via Twitter, wherein they're seen promoting new merchandise and referring to themselves by their new ring names of "nZo" and "caZXL".

Moreover, the performers also indicated that their reformed tag team could potentially be known as "FREEagentZ" (as noted in the tweet below).

Furthermore, in the promo, both former WWE Superstars noted that they're "always off-script", and that their new shirts are only on sale for 10 days. Fans can watch the video below --

What's next?

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Enzo Amore and Big Cass (now known as nZo and caZXL respectively) are likely to start competing in ROH sooner rather than later.

Also Read: Impact Wrestling Rumors: Eli Drake and Impact Wrestling involved in legal dispute

Fans can expect Enzo and Cass to be featured on ROH in the tag team division in the days to come.

What are your thoughts on Enzo and Cass' new ring names, team name and merchandise? Sound off in the comments!

Advertisement